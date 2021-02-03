Remark Entertainment Chosen as the Exclusive Marketing Partner for SuperDraft, Inc.

Remark Entertainment stood out because of its ability to help build mainstream consumer brands through their expertise Tweet this

"We are honored to be selected as SuperDraft's exclusive marketing partner, and excited to be an integral part of growing their brand in the DFS market and taking it to new heights. The DFS market is fast-growing and has enormous potential, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with SuperDraft," stated Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "SuperDraft has built a great platform and, with a recent strategic investment by Caesars Entertainment, is poised to become a large player in the worldwide DFS market. In addition, our Remark Entertainment division will leverage the AI capabilities of the parent company, Remark Holdings, to provide the necessary data analytics involved in fantasy sports."

"Remark Entertainment stood out because of its ability to help build mainstream consumer brands through their expertise in brand identity and modern marketing techniques like leveraging social media, market influencers and experiential events. But Remark's real superpower is its ability to leverage its AI to take conventional marketing efforts to the next level, and that will accurately position SuperDraft as the innovative, next-generation betting platform," added Steve Wang, CEO and Founder of SuperDraft Inc. "The partnership between SuperDraft and Remark Entertainment will fast track our transformation into the premier DFS company."

Known for its "multiplier" effect, SuperDraft differentiates itself from other similar platforms by awarding players bonus points for precise selection of "undervalued" players. The multiplier mode replaces traditional fantasy team salary caps with a multiplier applied to each player, allowing for maximum flexibility in assembling the team roster while providing more options for players to win. With seven sports to choose from, fantasy players from over 35 states can participate in daily contests that award cash prizes.

SuperDraft will run its first $1 million tournament on February 7, 2021, the SuperMillion Big Game contest. Daily opportunities are currently offered across paid and free entry contests to give anyone the chance to win a ticket and compete for the $300,000 first-place prize. Additionally, two $100,000 contests with $20,000 first-place prizes will occur on Big Game Day to offer something for daily fantasy players at all budget levels www.caesars.com/SuperDraft.

About SuperDraft, Inc.

SuperDraft, Inc. is based in New Hampshire and is focused on paid entry and free to play daily fantasy in the U.S. via its SuperDraft DFS app available on iOS, Android, web and desktop. The company has developed several unique game modes and features that appeal to both casual and hardcore sports fans and fantasy players. With unique game modes like Multiplier Mode, SuperDraft levels the playing field and provides new ways to play and win with more possible lineup combinations than the competition. The result is a game that is easier to play and quicker to understand. The daily fantasy sports contests are legal in more than 35 states with its free contests available in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.superdraft.io and www.caesars.com/SuperDraft.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website (www.remarkholdings.com ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

E. Brian Harvey

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702-701-9514

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+86) 13702108000

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.remarkholdings.com

