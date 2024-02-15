Remark Holdings Announces Listing on OTC Pink Market

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MARK ), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and video analytics, today announced that its shares of common stock (the "Shares"), began trading on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol MARK effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Existing shareholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. ("Remark") will now find the Shares quoted on the OTC Pink Market and freely tradable without any further action needed. Though the Shares are currently traded on the OTC Pink Market, Remark is actively working towards an OTCQX listing to further improve investor access and liquidity.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MARK ), the industry leader in AI-powered analytics computer vision and smart agent solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior while monitoring, understanding, and acting on potential security threats in real-time. Remark consists of an international team of sector-experienced professionals who have created award-winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our corporate home page at www.remarkholdings.com and our product page at www.remarkvision.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.