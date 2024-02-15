Remark Holdings Announces Listing on OTC Pink Market

News provided by

Remark Holdings, Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and video analytics, today announced that its shares of common stock (the "Shares"), began trading on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol MARK effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Existing shareholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. ("Remark") will now find the Shares quoted on the OTC Pink Market and freely tradable without any further action needed. Though the Shares are currently traded on the OTC Pink Market, Remark is actively working towards an OTCQX listing to further improve investor access and liquidity.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MARK),  the industry leader in AI-powered analytics computer vision and smart agent solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior while monitoring, understanding, and acting on potential security threats in real-time. Remark consists of an international team of sector-experienced professionals who have created award-winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our corporate home page at  www.remarkholdings.com and our product page at www.remarkvision.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(+1) 626-623-2000

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Remark Holdings Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting UntilJanuary 8, 2024

Remark Holdings Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting UntilJanuary 8, 2024

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered computer vision...
Remark Holdings Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting Until December 29, 2023

Remark Holdings Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting Until December 29, 2023

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered computer vision...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.