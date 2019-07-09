Remark Holdings Enters into AI Partnership with Hanvon Technology

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties, today announced that it has entered into a Smart Building Partnership agreement with Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, one of China's top software companies and a leader in the development of intelligent pattern recognition technologies and products.

Hanvon will utilize KanKan's Facial Recognition Technology to provide access control for the entrance and exit management of its portfolio buildings. Currently, this partnership has already been deployed at over 1,000 access points, with plans to continue deployment to over 10,000 + building units by the end of 2019. KanKan AI's integrated Hardware and Software solution replaces the traditional card swiping system completely, making the resident pass through experience faster and smoother. The unit owner can utilize KanKan's Smart Community app to communicate with visitors by phone and provide remote door access. KanKan AI's Smart Community app flags unauthorized visitors for community security.

"We are very pleased to partner with Hanvon in deploying our AI technology across their building portfolio," said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Hanvon has recognized our ability to develop a comprehensive AI solution to enhance their resident pass system, while strengthening security protection from unauthorized guests. The global real estate sector represents a major growth opportunity for our company given our ability to utilize our AI resources to develop very efficient and practical solutions that improve building management and enhance the resident experience."

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

