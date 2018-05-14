Remark Holdings Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Management Commentary

"Our first quarter financial and operating results were in line with our plan, and we remain well on track in laying the groundwork to achieve our forecast of consolidated revenue in excess of $120 million for the full year," said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Our 2018 outlook reflects the solid progress we're making in driving adoption and deployment of our AI technology across multiple sectors in China and Southeast Asia, as well our ongoing success in driving conversion and transaction revenues at our largest digital media property, Vegas.com.

"Our robust revenue forecast for 2018 is directly based on the agreements we've signed and the actual deployment steps we're taking in conjunction with our clients on the ground. Our second quarter revenues will show an improvement over the first quarter both sequentially and year-over-year, with the bulk of the revenue growth from our AI business starting to advance in the third quarter as install volume accelerates.

"Looking ahead, we're focused on efficiently leveraging our advanced AI technology to enable a broad range of applications across multiple sectors. Our business plan is designed to quickly support a stream of recurring, predictable and growing revenues as our products are installed. In addition, we remain well positioned to continue to generate strong growth at Vegas.com, as we leverage our investments in this premiere digital platform to build on its visibility and grow our audience."

KanKan Artificial Intelligence Platform Three-Month Operational Highlights

Continued to lay the groundwork to deploy KanKan's AI-based facial recognition and behavior analysis technologies in more than 10,000 retail stores through a partnership with one of Southeast Asia's largest retailers.

largest retailers. Continued to build on relationships with major banking customers in China , while securing new contracts with a number of financial institutions for KanKan's credit FinTech product, including CITIC Bank, Industrial Bank, Guangdong Development Bank, and China Minsheng Bank .

, while securing new contracts with a number of financial institutions for KanKan's credit FinTech product, including CITIC Bank, Industrial Bank, Guangdong Development Bank, and . Expanded KanKan AI products into two new verticals in China - retail (via a partnership with a leading luxury store group) and education (via a partnership with Shanghai Open University). Such contracts improve upon Remark's already solid reputation in the country and provide new use cases for KanKan's AI solutions.

- retail (via a partnership with a leading luxury store group) and education (via a partnership with Shanghai Open University). Such contracts improve upon Remark's already solid reputation in the country and provide new use cases for KanKan's AI solutions. Completed its first project for Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), a state-of -the-art "war room," which showcases the efficiency and strength of KanKan solutions, opening the door for potential new business.

Travel & Entertainment Segment Three-Month Operational Highlights

Show ticket volume and conversion of traffic increased 29.6% and 29%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

All top 20 show ticket sales days have occurred since November 24, 2017 .

. Record show ticket sales and consumption of show tickets in the month of March 2018 .

Three Months Ended March 31st: 2018 compared to 2017

Revenue increased approximately 9% to $16.7 million , compared to $15.3 million .

, compared to . Total cost and expense was $37.9 million , compared to $20.7 million . The increase was primarily due to non-cash charges related to early lease termination and employee stock compensation.

, compared to . The increase was primarily due to non-cash charges related to early lease termination and employee stock compensation. The increase in non-cash expense, partially offset by the increased revenue, resulted in an operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 of $21.2 million , compared to $5.4 million .

, compared to . Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $(6.9) million , which includes the early lease termination charge of approximately $2.3 million .

, which includes the early lease termination charge of approximately . Net loss was $14.1 million , or $(0.43) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $25,000 , or $0.00 per diluted share. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 included an $8.6 million non-cash gain related to a change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability, which occurred as a result of the decrease in the company's stock price during the period. For the first quarter of 2017, the company recorded a $6.6 million gain related to the change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability.

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 included an non-cash gain related to a change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability, which occurred as a result of the decrease in the company's stock price during the period. For the first quarter of 2017, the company recorded a gain related to the change in the fair value of the company's warrant liability. At March 31, 2018 , the cash and cash equivalents balance was $21.9 million , and total restricted cash was $11.7 million , bringing the total combined cash position to $33.5 million , compared to a total combined cash position of $34.3 million at December 31, 2017 .

Subsequent Events

Chief Financial Officer Douglas Osrow will step down from his current position, effective May 15, 2018, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Osrow will serve as a consultant to the company through the remainder of 2018 to ensure a successful transition for the eventual new Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the company's board has formed a search committee and has initiated the search process to find a replacement.

"Doug has played an integral role in elevating Remark to its current position of strength," added Mr. Tao. "We are grateful for his many efforts and contributions over the years, and we appreciate his commitment to stay on and ensure a seamless transition. On behalf of the entire Remark team, I wish Doug great success in his new endeavors."

Mr. Osrow commented, "It has been a pleasure working at Remark for nearly the past five years, and I am proud to have been a part of the company's transformation to where it is today."

2018 Financial Outlook

The company reaffirmed its guidance regarding certain revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expectations.

For the year ending December 31, 2018, management expects to generate consolidated revenue in excess of $120 million, with the KanKan Artificial Intelligence Platform being the primary growth driver. For 2018, management expects KanKan to generate more than $50 million in gross revenue. The company's forecast is directly based on the agreements it has signed and the actual deployment steps it's currently taking in conjunction with its clients on the ground.

The company also reaffirmed its expectations for its travel & entertainment segment. Management expects to generate gross revenue of more than $375 million and revenue between approximately $70 million and $80 million, with an EBITDA margin approximating 12% to 15% of revenue, during 2018.

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,851



$ 22,632

Restricted cash 9,409



11,670

Trade accounts receivable 4,549



3,673

Prepaid expense and other current assets 6,117



5,518

Notes receivable, current 100



290

Total current assets 42,026



43,783

Restricted cash 2,250



—

Notes receivable 100



100

Property and equipment, net 13,423



13,387

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 1,030



1,030

Intangibles, net 22,667



23,946

Goodwill 20,110



20,099

Other long-term assets 1,200



1,192

Total assets $ 102,806



$ 103,537









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable $ 25,266



$ 17,857

Accrued expense and other current liabilities 13,205



16,679

Deferred merchant booking 10,811



9,027

Contract liability 7,641



5,807

Note payable 3,000



3,000

Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance

cost at December 31, 2017 11,500



38,085

Total current liabilities 71,423



90,455

Long-term debt, less current portion and net of unamortized discount and debt

issuance cost 26,908



—

Warrant liability 20,652



89,169

Other liabilities 5,033



3,501

Total liabilities 124,016



183,125









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,843,399 and

28,406,026 shares issued and outstanding; each at March 31, 2018 and December

31, 2017, respectively 33



28

Additional paid-in-capital 292,152



220,117

Accumulated other comprehensive income 313



115

Accumulated deficit (313,708)



(299,848)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (21,210)



(79,588)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 102,806



$ 103,537



REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue 16,724



15,299









Cost and expense





Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,032



2,664

Sales and marketing 6,895



5,875

Technology and development 902



908

General and administrative 23,317



8,326

Depreciation and amortization 2,718



2,861

Other operating expense 66



45

Total cost and expense 37,930



20,679









Operating loss (21,206)



(5,380)

Other income (expense)





Interest expense (1,406)



(1,018)

Other income, net 11



19

Change in fair value of warrant liability 8,610



6,569

Other loss (31)



(31)

Total other income, net 7,184



5,539









Income (loss) before income taxes (14,022)



159

Provision for income taxes (31)



(184)

Net loss (14,053)



(25)

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustments 198



(24)

Comprehensive loss (13,855)



(49)









Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 32,395



22,468

Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.43)



—



