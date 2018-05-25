Remark Holdings Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

LD Micro 8th Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/mark/

Douglas Osrow will participate at the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Michael Reichartz, President of Vegas.com, and Mr. Osrow will make a presentation at the LD Micro 8th Invitational.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Remark management, please contact Remark's IR team at MARK@liolios.com.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Company Contact:

Kai-Shing Tao or Douglas Osrow

Remark Holdings, Inc.

stao@remarkholdings.com or dosrow@remarkholdings.com

702-701-9514

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Liolios Group, Inc.

MARK@liolios.com

949-574-3860

