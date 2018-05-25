LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties, including Vegas.com, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May and June 2018:
Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 30 (one-on-one meetings only)
Location: Lotte NY Palace Hotel in New York City, NY
LD Micro 8th Invitational
Date: Tuesday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. PT
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/mark/
Douglas Osrow will participate at the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Michael Reichartz, President of Vegas.com, and Mr. Osrow will make a presentation at the LD Micro 8th Invitational.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Remark management, please contact Remark's IR team at MARK@liolios.com.
About Remark Holdings, Inc.
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.
Company Contact:
Kai-Shing Tao or Douglas Osrow
Remark Holdings, Inc.
stao@remarkholdings.com or dosrow@remarkholdings.com
702-701-9514
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Liolios Group, Inc.
MARK@liolios.com
949-574-3860
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-sets-may-and-june-2018-financial-conference-schedule-300655154.html
SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.
Share this article