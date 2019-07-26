Remark Holdings Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that the Company's conference call to review second quarter 2019 results will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866-548-4713

International Number: 323-794-2093

Conference ID: 7402737

Online Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135594

Participants are advised to dial into the call or login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm Eastern time on the same day through August 13, 2019.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844-512-2921

International Replay Number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 7402737

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Company Contact:

E. Brian Harvey

Remark Holdings, Inc.

ebharvey@remarkholdings.com

702-701-9514

Media Contact:

Andrew Jennings

The Plunkett Group, Inc.

Andrew@ThePlunkettGroup.com

732-690-5404

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.remarkholdings.com

