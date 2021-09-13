Remark Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference . The company will present and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the course of the event which takes place virtually today through Wednesday, September 15, 2021 . Please contact H.C. Wainwright at www.hcwco.com for additional information on the conference or to schedule a meeting with management.

. The company will present and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the course of the event which takes place virtually today through . Please contact H.C. Wainwright at www.hcwco.com for additional information on the conference or to schedule a meeting with management. Emerging Growth Conference . Management will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET . A video link to the presentation will be available upon completion of the conference. Please contact the Emerging Growth Conference at www.emerginggrowth.com for additional information on the event or to submit questions for management.

. Management will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on at . A video link to the presentation will be available upon completion of the conference. Please contact the Emerging Growth Conference at www.emerginggrowth.com for additional information on the event or to submit questions for management. LD Micro Main Event. A team from Remark will be presenting and having one-one-one meetings over the course of the event, and showcasing the company's technology for health safety at this in-person investor conference being held October 12-14, 2021 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air. Please contact LD Micro representatives for additional information at www.ldmicro.com.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.remarkholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

E. Brian Harvey

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702.701.9514

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626.623.2000

(+86) 13702108000

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

