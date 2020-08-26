Remark Holdings to Present at LD Micro 500 Conference

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 2, 2020. In addition to presenting, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Presentation: 12:40 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36277

To schedule a one-on-one meeting time, contact a LD Micro representative. The webcast presentation is also available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website using the Events & Presentations Webcast link.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and e-commerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.remarkholdings.com/.

Company Contact

E. Brian Harvey

Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702-701-9514

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.remarkholdings.com

