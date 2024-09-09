Remark Holdings to present at Oracle Cloud World 2024 as part of the Data and AI Pavilion accelerated by NVIDIA

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ), a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision analytics, smart city, and smart agent solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will be presenting its AI offerings including the Smart Safety Platform (SSP), Fire and Smoke, Smart City, and Smart Agent solutions at Oracle World 2024 taking place (September 9th-12th) alongside Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA ) as part of the Data and AI Pavillion accelerated by NVIDIA, at the Venetian Conference and Expo Center in Las Vegas.

About Oracle Cloud World

Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle's largest annual user conference where Oracle's customers and partners can see the latest innovations in cloud technology, discover methods for getting the most business value from AI, and explore ways to increase efficiency through automation. CloudWorld is the best place to learn about all Oracle solutions—including applications, databases, and cloud infrastructure—from the people who build and use them, all under one roof. It's also where you can dive deep into Oracle's vision for creating lasting customer success with the cloud, end-to-end industry automation, and AI.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ) is a leading AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that provide real time alerts for fire, smoke, and weapons detection and smart city CCTV video security solutions, while hosting AI powered agents through smart chat 311 Services, as well as helping organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics through smart retail and traffic analytics. Remark's global team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the aviation, government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

