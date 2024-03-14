Remarkable College Offers Arrive for Concordia International School Shanghai Class of 2024

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Class of 2024 at Concordia International School Shanghai has demonstrated exceptional global achievements in this year's university admission season. The students have secured their places at some of the most prestigious universities around the world, from the United States to the United Kingdom, Australia to Canada, Japan to Hong Kong (China), and more. This year, Concordia's college acceptance rates rank among the highest of international schools in Shanghai, showcasing the students' dedication and Concordia's unwavering commitment to excellence.

As of March 5, Concordia's 69 seniors have received a remarkable total of 23 offers from universities that rank in the U.S. News TOP 30 national universities, Ivy League schools, and the United Kingdom's esteemed G5 institutions. Prominent universities such as Cambridge, Brown (with 2 offers), Cornell, Dartmouth, UCL, Duke (with 3 offers), and Northwestern have recognized the talents and potential of Concordia students.

In addition to these achievements, Concordia students have been offered 61 places at institutions within the QS TOP 200 global rankings, covering a wide array of majors that include engineering, economics, biology, finance, and sports analytics.

The Class of 2024 has also garnered interest from U.S. News TOP 20 liberal arts colleges such as Barnard, Claremont McKenna, and Hamilton, underscoring their broad appeal and versatility. Concordia students have also discovered opportunities at "hidden gems" like Berklee College of Music, Babson College, the Maryland Institute College of Art, and the School of Visual Arts, highlighting the diversity of their talents and interests.

With the United States remaining the top destination for Concordia's graduates, the school's seniors have achieved significant success in a year marked by a 41% increase in early application numbers over pre-pandemic levels, navigating through a highly competitive admission landscape.

Concordia International School Shanghai supports its high school students with comprehensive counseling services from grades 9-12, focusing on academic, social-emotional, career, as well as global perspective and identity development. This holistic approach ensures students are well-prepared for future success, making informed decisions about their educational pathways, and fostering personal growth.

"Studying at Concordia has provided me with more opportunities and time to explore and dive into my own interests. By placing less of an emphasis on perfect transcripts and encouraging student participation in extracurricular activities, Concordia enabled me to be more willing to take initiatives and leadership roles with the goal of creating impacts," says senior Mulan L., who will be attending University of Cambridge in the fall.

Congratulations to the remarkable seniors of Concordia International School Shanghai. With the Regular Decision round results forthcoming, the school community awaits more outstanding news with great anticipation.

About Concordia International School Shanghai:

Founded in 1998 in Jinqiao, Concordia International School Shanghai is committed to providing a transformative education that nurtures the academic, social, emotional, and spiritual growth of its students. Over the past 25 years, the school has grown into a vibrant community that celebrates diversity, embraces innovation, and instills values of respect and collaboration. With its diverse and rigorous curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and supportive community, Concordia prepares students to thrive in an ever-changing world.

