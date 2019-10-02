Remarkable Lake County Welcomes New Executive Director

PAINESVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remarkable Lake County is proud to introduce Neil Stein as Executive Director of the Lake County Visitor's Bureau.

Neil will be joining the Lake County Visitor's Bureau following a 12-year career with the Lake County Captains, Class A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. During his successful tenure with the Lake County Captains, Neil most recently served as General Manager for the past four seasons.

"After 12 years it's extremely hard to leave a tremendous organization like the Lake County Captains which has become and will continue to be a destination and cornerstone of Lake County. In my new role with the Lake County Visitor's Bureau I look forward to be able to promote all the tremendous attractions and amenities Lake County has to offer which will undoubtedly include the Captains and events at Classic Park."

Neil is looking forward to the impact he and the current LCVB staff can make for the numerous attractions, hotels and businesses in the county. "The energy of the current LCVB staff is infectious and genuine and I'm really excited to have them on board alongside me."

Stein has been a Lake County resident since moving from Toledo in 2007. His family just built a house in the county as he is a firm believer that Lake County has everything you could ever want in terms of passion for the community, career opportunities, entertainment, education, safety, affordability and so much more. Prior to coming to Lake County, Neil spent eight seasons working with the Toledo Mud Hens baseball club. Neil graduated Magna Cum Laude from BaldwinWallace College (now Baldwin Wallace University) with a double major in Business Administration and Sport Management. In addition to his career, Neil is also extremely involved in the Lake County community as Chair of the Board of the Mentor Area Chamber of Commerce, is a Trustee for the Lake Health Foundation and is actively involved in the Miracle League of Lake County.

Amy Sabath, President of the LCVB Board of Directors said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to have Neil join Remarkable Lake County. His experience and history of working with a variety of organizations will be an asset to us. With Neil on board, we firmly believe we will see creative, new ideas to promote tourism in Lake County."

Commissioner Jerry Cirino, President of the Lake County Board Of Commissioners states, "Neil Stein has been a standout person in our community for quite some time and is exactly the kind of leader Remarkable Lake County needs to take it's mission to the next level."

Join us in welcoming Neil to the forefront of Remarkable Lake County.

SOURCE Lake County Visitors Bureau