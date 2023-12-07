reMarkable names Philip Hess, former president and CEO of Bose Corporation, new CEO

News provided by

reMarkable

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reMarkable, the leading innovator in the paper tablet category, today announced Philip S. Hess, a consumer technology leader with experience from building and scaling teams, products, and brands, as the company's new CEO. Hess's appointment is effective January 1, 2024.

Continue Reading
Founder and executive chairman of reMarkable, Magnus Haug Wanberg, and reMarkable CEO, Philip S. Hess.
Founder and executive chairman of reMarkable, Magnus Haug Wanberg, and reMarkable CEO, Philip S. Hess.

In his 24 years at Bose, including as president and CEO, Hess helped transform the company — leading it into new ventures, initiating its sustainability efforts, refining its brand, and reaching record revenue. Since 2020, he has served as chief operating officer of Signifier Medical Technologies, a startup working to revolutionize the sleep market with simple, effective medical devices.

"Throughout my career, I've worked on the leading edge of technology that makes a difference in people's lives," Hess said. "That's what drew me to reMarkable. In just a few years, millions of customers have started using reMarkable's products — helping them focus in a world full of distractions. I'm excited to join the talented, driven team and explore how we can push the boundaries in the market for technology that helps you think better."

The appointment of Hess concludes a global recruitment effort led by reMarkable's board of directors and its executive chairman, Magnus Haug Wanberg, who founded reMarkable and served as CEO until 2023.

"This is an exciting time for reMarkable: we're rapidly expanding into new markets, growing our presence in retail stores, and making our mark as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies," Wanberg said. "I'm confident that Phil's rich experience from growing and scaling one of the world's leading consumer electronics brands makes him the right person to bring reMarkable's aspirations to life."

reMarkable creates hardware and software products for thinking in the modern age, for those who love the inspiration and clarity they get when working on paper. Its flagship paper tablet, reMarkable 2, made Time magazine's list of "Best Inventions of 2020." Since launch, reMarkable has built an ecosystem of apps around the paper tablet for doing focused work on mobile and desktop devices, and expanded the paper tablet's use cases to support both typed and handwritten notes.

About reMarkable

Based in Oslo, Norway, reMarkable is the leading innovator within the paper tablet category, developing breakthrough digital paper tablets for note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents. Its vision is to create human-friendly products to help people think better. Since launching the original reMarkable 1 paper tablet in 2017, the company has sold millions of units and reached unicorn status. For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or visit our newsroom: https://news.remarkable.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294811/reMarkable_Founder_Magnus_Haug_Wanberg_and_CEO_Philip_Hess.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294812/reMarkable_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

reMarkable names Philip Hess, former president and CEO of Bose Corporation, new CEO

reMarkable names Philip Hess, former president and CEO of Bose Corporation, new CEO

reMarkable, the leading innovator in the paper tablet category, today announced Philip S. Hess, a consumer technology leader with experience from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.