REMastered Sleep Aims to Disrupt Sleep Industry with Preventative Airway Health Device for Children

REMastered Sleep

17 Oct, 2023

REMplenish Jr™Myo-Nozzle is designed to help children establish an optimal foundation of airway health by strengthening their airways to improve breathing and sleep

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based REMastered Sleep is launching its newest product aimed at helping children ages three to nine years old breathe and sleep better. The REMplenish Jr™ Myo-Nozzle is a smaller version of the popular REMplenish Myo-Nozzle designed especially for children to strengthen their tongues, support oral function and proper swallow, key components for optimal growth and development.

REMplenish Jr Myo-Nozzle is a small drinking device that comes incorporated into a water bottle or can attach to a straw. The REMplenish Jr requires the user to push their tongue up rather than sucking in with their cheeks to get the water flowing. This unique mechanism provides targeted exercise repetitions effectively strengthening the tongue and airway muscles.

"There is an airway health epidemic, with over 1 billion people suffering from sleep-related breathing disorders. Our modern soft food diets have resulted in smaller and weaker airways impacting our ability to breathe and sleep," Anders Olmanson, CEO of REMastered Sleep said. "By providing this simple solution, we can change the trajectory of a child's airway health for a lifetime of better breathing and sleep."

Healthcare professionals have been using the REMplenish Jr Myo-Nozzle and have reported meaningful results. "I have seen great improvement in my younger patients who use REMplenish Jr. You can see the difference in their facial structures, the way they swallow and their tongue posture," Karindy Ong, a speech language pathologist in Texas said. "I can't wait to see how it can help more kids improve their growth and development, airway, and sleep."

REMplenish Jr is available now. Visit remasteredsleep.com to place your order, see a video about how it works or find more information.

About REMastered Sleep:

Minnesota-based REMastered Sleep is on a mission to eliminate preventable airway health issues. Their journey began in 2020 with an idea to help the estimated 1 billion people suffering from sleep-disordered breathing with REMplenish targeting snoring and sleep. Inspired by a didgeridoo study and backed by myofunctional therapy research, the patented REMplenish Myo-Nozzle was created. By now targeting issues in early childhood, the potential to prevent future generations from sleep and breathing disorders is within reach. Learn more at remasteredsleep.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Hommer
Phone Number: 651-247-3212
Email: ashleyh@media-minefield.com
https://remasteredsleep.com/

SOURCE REMastered Sleep

