RE:MATCH and The LINQ Hotel + Experience Celebrate Grand Opening with LED Ribbon Cutting, Electrified Entertainment and More

For Video, CLICK HERE

"Caesars Entertainment has been at the forefront of gaming and innovation for many years," said Rodio. "What you see here at The LINQ is a diversified selection of experiences curated for a variety of visitors and offers adults new ways to play. I could not be more proud of the hours that went into this project, with gaming, IT, operations and marketing all collaborating to make The LINQ the epicenter of socially driven experiences."

The LINQ's transformation began last fall with the opening of The Book, the next generation of race and sports book, and continued with the introduction of the all-new integrated Strip-side RE:MATCH bar. RE:MATCH features 27 touch screens that create a cohesive bar top underwater world with sporadic games, that are interactive and responsive, making it unlike any bar in Las Vegas.

Other gaming experiences now available at The LINQ include:

DIGITAL ART EXHIBITION BY REFIK ANADOL: Among the world's largest and most interactive environmental art installations, DATALAND: LINQ is a synthetic reality experience woven throughout the LINQ casino interior and exterior. Created by world-renowned artist Refik Anadol, his first-ever in Las Vegas, the dazzling digital art installations are displayed on a variety of digital canvases throughout the casino including two main entrances and 3-dimensional LED sculptural elements on the ceiling.The overall installation is reactive and changes in a choreographed manner as guests enter the spaces, allowing visitors to be an active part of the art experience.

VIRTUAL REALITY: With six virtual reality bays, powered by industry-leader Survios, guests can experience the thrill of becoming superstar DJs in outer space or action heroes saving the world against enemy robots. Exciting titles include; Creed: Rise to Glory, Electronauts, Raw Data, Sprint Vector, and coming soon, the Walking Dead Onslaught.

HOLOGRAM GAMING: Another first-of-its-kind on the Las Vegas Strip, a new gaming experience challenges you to test your luck against a hologram. Located in the center of the casino, play one of three different games: Tic tac toe; Paper, Rock, Scissors and Pop 'em. All games capture a moment from the game you can share on social media with your friends. Created by VNTANA, this is the first-ever, gesture-controlled hologram game and marks the first time that hologram gaming has been introduced in a casino.

ESPORTS: Powered by Alienware, discover a dedicated eSports gaming destination with 24 individual stations adjacent to the Catalyst Bar. Designed for daily game play as well as competitive gaming tournaments, each individual bay includes a specialty gaming chair, Alienware Gaming computer and monitor, and more.

TRADITIONAL GAMING WITH A TWIST: You can find a variety of slot games and more, including those featuring your favorite characters from TV and film. Coming soon, new picture in picture technology allows guests to play additional bonus games, win additional reward credits, order their own drinks, and receive real time offers at their slot machine. The LINQ's new enhanced casino lighting system will also celebrate jackpots in the casino through advanced lighting and sounds effects. If you prefer table games, we've got you covered with roulette, craps, blackjack and more—don't miss the latest high-tech versions with LED technology next to RE:MATCH.

INTERACTIVE, MULTI-STAGE ENTERTAINMENT: Never before seen, guests can enjoy live music, live DJs and live feeds of DJs from around the world, all playing in synchronized concert throughout The LINQ casino floor. Performances can be seen at the custom made DJ Booth at RE:MATCH, and at the Entertainment Stage across from Catalyst Bar. Additional entertainers include, hoverboard girls, Glow Bots, acrobats and more.

ARCADE GAMES: New versions of familiar arcade games for fun are located near RE:MATCH and include Mario Kart, World's Largest Pac Man, NBA Jam, Street Fighter, and Mortal Kombat.

PULSE ARENA: Located near The Book, Pulse Arena combines Interblock's luxury electronic gaming machines with an immersive audio-visual entertainment experience.

SOCIAL MEDIA MOMENTS: Guests can create viral-worthy social media posts with pictures with a life-size T-Rex from Jurassic World or Slimer from Ghostbusters, perfectly positioned near their namesake games. Also socially-inspired, discover Flip Disk near the interior entrance to FLYLINQ, eighteen Flip Disk panels interact through the use of cameras to mimic your movements while in front of the display.

To find out more about RE:MATCH, The Book and other new additions to The LINQ Hotel + Experience, visit: TheLINQ.com.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Located at the center of the Las Vegas Strip between Flamingo Las Vegas and Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience offers a variety of exclusive experiences in one distinctive destination. Enjoy celebrated chef Guy Fieri's first Las Vegas restaurant, Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar, award-winning Hash House a Go Go and direct access to O'Sheas Casino, Off The Strip and Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar. Entertainment and nightlife options include RE:MATCH, the most technologically advanced bar, and 3535, a unique take on the lobby bar, as well as magician Mat Franco, "America's Got Talent" Season Nine winner. On the casino floor, the brand-new race and sports book experience, The Book, offers first-of-its-kind fan caves and innovative technology. The LINQ Hotel + Experience also features Influence, The Pool at The LINQ for guests 21 and older; Spa at The LINQ with Himalayan Salt Caves, a salon and a fitness center; and 63,000 square feet of meeting space. Guests are just steps away from The LINQ Promenade – the open-air entertainment, retail and dining district with world-class attractions such as the High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel, and FLY LINQ, the only zipline on the Strip. The newest addition to The LINQ Promenade, Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club aims to capture the spirit of classic Vegas with late night shows, surprise guests, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia. In addition to all these experiences, The LINQ Hotel + Experience also has approachable, fun and modern accommodations, with a total of 2,253 guest rooms including 25 stylish Deluxe Poolside Cabana Rooms and 12 Bunk Bed Deluxe Rooms. The LINQ Hotel + Experience is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit TheLINQ.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find The LINQ on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment

Related Links

http://TheLINQ.com

