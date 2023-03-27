RE/MAX 360 Real Estate, Coral Gables, FL Recognized for Exceeding $200 Million in Commercial and Residential Sales Volume by RE/MAX, LLC

CORAL GABLES, Fla. and MIAMI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX 360 Real Estate, a leading real estate brokerage firm, has been awarded for exceeding 200 million in sales volume in commercial and residential sales by RE/MAX LLC. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at RE/MAX 360, led by two CCIM designated members, Agustin Duarte, CCIM, and Billy Planes, CCIM.

The CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation is prestigious in the real estate industry. It is awarded to professionals who have completed extensive coursework and demonstrated high expertise in commercial real estate. With two CCIM-designated members at the helm, RE/MAX 360 has a deep understanding of the commercial real estate market and is well-equipped to help clients navigate the complexities of buying and selling commercial properties.

One thing that sets RE/MAX 360 apart from other real estate firms is their commitment to building long-term relationships with their clients. They understand that buying or selling a property is a significant decision, and they take the time to understand their client's needs and goals. By providing value at every real estate life cycle stage, from initial consultation to closing, RE/MAX 360 has built a reputation as a trustworthy and reliable partner for their clients.

In addition to their expertise in commercial real estate, RE/MAX 360 also has a strong track record in residential sales. So whether clients are looking to buy or sell a home, they can trust the team at RE/MAX 360 to provide expert guidance and support throughout the entire process.

The award for exceeding 200 million in sales volume is a major milestone for RE/MAX 360. In addition, it is a testament to their commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional service to their clients. As they continue to grow and expand their business, they remain committed to building long-term relationships with their clients and providing you with value at every stage of the real estate life cycle.

Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or lease commercial or residential properties, our team has the expertise and experience to assist you with your goals. Contact RE/MAX 360 Real Estate Coral Gables at 305-602-0360 or email to [email protected].

