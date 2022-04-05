Top 500 List Ranks City's Best Real Estate Professionals

FRISCO, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX DFW Associates realtor Terry Hendricks announced today his section by Real Producers Magazine to the "2022 Real Producers Top 500 Agents List." Hendricks was chosen out of more than 60,000 local agents and honored for his commitment to client service and achieving extraordinary results over the past year within a complex market.

RE/MAX Agent Terry Hendricks Honored by Real Producers Magazine Top 500 List Ranks City's Best Real Estate Professionals

"I am very honored to be selected for the Top 500 Real Producers List," said Terry Hendricks, RE/MAX DFW Associates realtor. "It's exciting to see how successful the 72SOLD program is for clients, helping them get more money, sooner when selling their homes. It's a great experience to be able to help clients both find their dream home here in Dallas-Ft. Worth and get the most out of their home once they decide to sell."

In the dynamic Dallas-Ft. Worth market, Terry Hendricks makes buying a home simple and easy, offering user-friendly online tools and his "Dream Home Buyers" program. Identifying properties before they come on the market, including pre-foreclosures, non-owner-occupied properties, and through neighborhood geo-targeting, Hendricks connects buyers to more properties, at better prices. In the hot Dallas market, many property sales occur before public announcement, so identifying these homes first is essential to success. A professional partner in the home buying process, Hendricks identifies homes not listed on common real estate apps and websites that meet the needs of each and every client.

The innovative 72SOLD program reduces the sales process for home buyers from months to days. Its compressed residential property showing schedule is more convenient for sellers, with showings occurring on weekends. With front-loaded digital marketing and sales efforts, certified 72SOLD-certified agents generate highly competitive bidding environments for residential properties, achieving above-asking prices within days, rather than weeks or months on the market.

Learn more:

https://www.realproducersmag.com/locations/dallas-real-producers-f638/



For More information Contact:

Terry Hendricks, RE/MAX DFW Associates - Frisco

(972) 299-3032 | www.TerryHendricks.com

SOURCE Terry Hendricks