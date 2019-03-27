RE/MAX Agents Continue to Outsell Competitors by More than 2:1 in National Survey

DENVER, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, the 2019 REAL Trends 500 survey—one of the most widely followed reports in the real estate industry—showed RE/MAX agents at participating brokerages outsold competing agents on average by more than 2-to-1*, averaging 16.3 transaction sides, compared to an average of 7.1 for agents from all other participating large brokerages.

"In an industry where world-class customer service matters, RE/MAX agents continue to deliver," said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. "As part of a network of 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories, RE/MAX brokerages that qualified for the REAL Trends 500 report embrace innovative tools, training and technology to stand out from the competition. When home buyers or sellers choose a RE/MAX agent, they're choosing a professional with real experience to help them through one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives."

Of the more than 1,700 U.S. brokerages counted in the survey, 32 percent were affiliated with RE/MAX. Agents with RE/MAX averaged $4.5 million in sales volume which was 79 percent higher than the $2.5 million average of all other competing agents in the survey.

Now in its 32nd year, the REAL Trends 500 ranks the performance of top residential brokerage firms in the country based on transaction sides and sales volume for the previous year. Firms needed to close a minimum of 500 transaction sides in 2018 to qualify for the 2019 REAL Trends survey.

Highlights from the 2019 REAL Trends survey include:

"Every year for nearly a decade, the REAL Trends 500 has confirmed our 2-to-1 advantage in per-agent productivity," added Contos. "The results really say a lot about the quality of RE/MAX agents, the strength of RE/MAX brokerages and the incredible value RE/MAX professionals deliver each and every day."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

