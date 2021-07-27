RE/MAX and RateMyAgent Link Arms to Offer Agents & Teams Compelling Client Review Technology

Agents and brokers can leverage client reviews to grow repeat and referral business and manage their online reputation. Tweet this

After its staggering success in Australia, where RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property, the company entered the U.S. market in 2018. In less than two years, the user base has expanded to more than 122,000 U.S. agents who are empowered to build their online reputations through client reviews and related digital marketing activities. As one of the fastest growing real estate technology companies in the United States, RateMyAgent is quickly becoming a beloved software platform for its ease of use and effectiveness in generating digital word of mouth referrals through third party social proof. The RE/MAX Approved Supplier program gives access to its broad and rich agent base.

"We build tools that agents actually use to help grow their business," said Mark Armstrong, cofounder of RateMyAgent. The RE/MAX team is a wonderful partner because they are as committed to delivering agent friendly tools as we are. RE/MAX agents will have a competitive advantage in their marketplace when they commit to managing their online reputations."

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is a real estate review platform that boasts more than 120,000 U.S. agent users; the tool is also used by 80% of agents who sell property across Australia, where it was first launched. RateMyAgent allows agents to request, verify and promote their glowing client reviews across the web, including to Google's local search results and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Agents can claim their free profile by going to https://www.ratemyagent.com/ .

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX®, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com . For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com .

