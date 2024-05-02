RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Total Revenue of $78.3 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0 Million

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

(Compared to first quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Total Revenue decreased 8.3% to $78.3 million

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds 1 decreased 9.3% to $58.1 million , driven by negative 9.3% organic growth 2

decreased 9.3% to , driven by negative 9.3% organic growth Net loss attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $3.4 million and loss per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $0.18

and loss per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of Adjusted EBITDA 3 decreased 4.7% to $19.0 million , Adjusted EBITDA margin 3 of 24.3% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS 3 ) of $0.20

decreased 4.7% to , Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.3% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS ) of Total agent count decreased 236 agents, or 0.2%, to 143,287 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 4.3% to 78,955 agents

combined agent count decreased 4.3% to 78,955 agents Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 4.7% to 243 offices4

Operating Statistics as of April 30, 2024

(Compared to April 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted)

Total agent count decreased 672 agents, or 0.5%, to 143,087 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 4.4% to 78,741 agents

combined agent count decreased 4.4% to 78,741 agents Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 4.3% to 244 offices4

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Effective cost management led to solid first-quarter margin performance, as we continue to operate our business as efficiently as possible amidst an environment of uncertainty," said Erik Carlson, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "This, coupled with our growth mindset and a focus on delivering the absolute best customer experience, are the cornerstones of our playbook, supported by RE/MAX agents who are among the highest quality and most trusted in the profession.

Carlson continued: "A widely respected industry survey recently confirmed RE/MAX agents are the most productive in the U.S., outperforming competitors at participating large brokerages 2-to-1, for the 16th year in a row. Our industry-leading productivity – a hallmark of our brand – continues to differentiate us from the competition and is a major reason we have succeeded over the past 51 years. It is also why we are confident we will successfully navigate today's housing market and evolving real estate industry."

First Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of March 31, 2024 and 2023:



























As of March 31,

Change





2024

2023

#

% U.S.



53,919

57,450

(3,531)

(6.1) Canada



25,036

25,071

(35)

(0.1) Subtotal



78,955

82,521

(3,566)

(4.3) Outside the U.S. & Canada



64,332

61,002

3,330

5.5 Total



143,287

143,523

(236)

(0.2)

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated revenue of $78.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 8.3%, compared to $85.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was $58.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $6.0 million, or 9.3%, versus the same period in 2023. The decrease in Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was attributable to negative organic revenue growth of 9.3%. Negative organic revenue growth was principally driven by a reduction in revenue from our annual RE/MAX agent convention, due to the 50th anniversary celebration in the prior year, and a decrease in U.S. agent count, partially offset by higher Mortgage segment revenue.

Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, decreased $1.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2023 and accounted for 67.7% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 63.5% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the prior-year period.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $73.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 6.0%, compared to $78.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 total operating expenses decreased primarily due to lower selling, operating and administrative expenses and reduced Marketing Funds expenses.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $45.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 6.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2023 and represented 78.7% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 76.7% in the prior-year period. First quarter 2024 selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower expenses from our annual RE/MAX agent convention and reduced legal expenses, partially offset by higher equity-based compensation expense.

Net Income (Loss) and GAAP EPS

Net loss attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net loss of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Reported basic and diluted GAAP loss per share were each $0.18 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.04 each in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 4.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to a decrease in U.S. agent count and the net impact of our annual RE/MAX agent convention, partially offset by lower compensation expense and lower legal fees. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.3% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 23.3% in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.20 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to Adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.26 each for the first quarter of 2023. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 59.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $82.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $443.6 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, compared to $444.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchases and Retirement

As previously disclosed, in January 2022 the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of March 31, 2024, $62.5 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company's second quarter and full-year 2024 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions, or divestitures.

For the second quarter of 2024, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to change negative 1.5% to 0.0% over second quarter 2023;

Revenue in a range of $75.0 million to $80.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $19.0 million to $21.0 million ); and

to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ); and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $24.0 million to $27.0 million .

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

Agent count to change negative 0.5% to positive 1.5% over full year 2023;

Revenue in a range of $300.0 million to $320.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $78.0 million to $82.0 million ); and

to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ); and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $90.0 million to $100.0 million .

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, May 3, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can register in advance for the conference call using the link below:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I941152

Interested parties also can access a live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.remaxholdings.com. Please dial-in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time as well.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnotes:

1Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is a non-GAAP measure of financial performance that differs from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is as follows (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds:











Total revenue

$ 78,287

$ 85,401 Less: Marketing Funds fees



20,206



21,342 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds

$ 58,081

$ 64,059

2The Company defines organic revenue growth as revenue growth from continuing operations excluding (i) revenue from Marketing Funds, (ii) revenue from acquisitions, and (iii) the impact of foreign currency movements. The Company defines revenue from acquisitions as the revenue generated from the date of an acquisition to its first anniversary (excluding Marketing Funds revenue related to acquisitions where applicable).

3Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

4Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or BranchiseSM offices.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 225 offices across more than 40 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to agent count; Motto open offices; franchise sales; revenue; operating expenses and cost management; the Company's outlook for the second quarter and full year 2024; non-GAAP financial measures; housing and mortgage market conditions; RE/MAX agent productivity; and our confidence as to our ability to successfully navigate today's housing market and evolving real estate industry. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to the Company's leadership transition, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

TABLE 1

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Revenue:











Continuing franchise fees

$ 31,085

$ 32,076 Annual dues



8,225



8,618 Broker fees



10,716



10,892 Marketing Funds fees



20,206



21,342 Franchise sales and other revenue



8,055



12,473 Total revenue



78,287



85,401 Operating expenses:











Selling, operating and administrative expenses



45,705



49,115 Marketing Funds expenses



20,206



21,342 Depreciation and amortization



7,852



8,033 Total operating expenses



73,763



78,490 Operating income (loss)



4,524



6,911 Other expenses, net:











Interest expense



(9,256)



(8,245) Interest income



1,001



1,004 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)



(372)



43 Total other expenses, net



(8,627)



(7,198) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(4,103)



(287) Provision for income taxes



(1,504)



(392) Net income (loss)

$ (5,607)

$ (679) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(2,254)



(8) Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

$ (3,353)

$ (671)













Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share

of Class A common stock











Basic

$ (0.18)

$ (0.04) Diluted

$ (0.18)

$ (0.04) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding











Basic



18,481,848



17,916,841 Diluted



18,481,848



17,916,841 Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock

$ —

$ 0.23

TABLE 2

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















As of



March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 82,077

$ 82,623 Restricted cash



45,359



43,140 Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, net of allowances



33,182



33,427 Income taxes receivable



2,015



1,706 Other current assets



13,100



15,669 Total current assets



175,733



176,565 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



8,936



8,633 Operating lease right of use assets



21,710



23,013 Franchise agreements, net



95,841



101,516 Other intangible assets, net



18,126



19,176 Goodwill



239,930



241,164 Other assets, net of current portion



6,446



7,083 Total assets

$ 566,722

$ 577,150 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 3,074

$ 4,700 Accrued liabilities



104,385



107,434 Income taxes payable



1,286



766 Deferred revenue



23,214



23,077 Current portion of debt



4,600



4,600 Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements



285



822 Operating lease liabilities



8,028



7,920 Total current liabilities



144,872



149,319 Debt, net of current portion



439,044



439,980 Deferred tax liabilities



10,499



10,797 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



16,911



17,607 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



29,358



31,479 Other liabilities, net of current portion



3,891



4,029 Total liabilities



644,575



653,211 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity (deficit):











Class A common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 18,852,858 and 18,269,284 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



2



2 Class B common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



—



— Additional paid-in capital



556,285



550,637 Accumulated deficit



(144,155)



(140,217) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit), net of tax



(105)



638 Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.



412,027



411,060 Non-controlling interest



(489,880)



(487,121) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



(77,853)



(76,061) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 566,722

$ 577,150















TABLE 3

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (5,607)

$ (679) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



7,852



8,033 Equity-based compensation expense



5,923



4,451 Bad debt expense



1,314



1,614 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



(202)



(1,579) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration



34



(4) Loss (gain) on sale or disposition of assets, net



—



178 Non-cash lease benefit



(705)



(766) Non-cash debt charges



215



212 Other, net



(5)



(116) Changes in operating assets and liabilities



562



(8,280) Net cash provided by operating activities



9,381



3,064 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software



(2,619)



(1,489) Other



189



195 Net cash used in investing activities



(2,430)



(1,294) Cash flows from financing activities:











Payments on debt



(1,150)



(1,150) Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders



—



(2,889) Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders



(585)



(4,824) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation



(2,498)



(3,458) Common shares repurchased



—



(3,408) Payment of contingent consideration



(120)



(120) Net cash used in financing activities



(4,353)



(15,849) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(925)



34 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,673



(14,045) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



125,763



138,128 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 127,436

$ 124,083

TABLE 4

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Agent Count (Unaudited)











































As of



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Agent Count:



































U.S.



































Company-Owned Regions

47,302

48,401

49,576

50,011

50,340

51,491

52,804

53,415

53,338 Independent Regions

6,617

6,730

6,918

6,976

7,110

7,228

7,311

7,410

7,379 U.S. Total

53,919

55,131

56,494

56,987

57,450

58,719

60,115

60,825

60,717 Canada



































Company-Owned Regions

20,151

20,270

20,389

20,354

20,172

20,228

20,174

20,098

19,751 Independent Regions

4,885

4,898

4,899

4,864

4,899

4,892

4,844

4,756

4,692 Canada Total

25,036

25,168

25,288

25,218

25,071

25,120

25,018

24,854

24,443 U.S. and Canada Total

78,955

80,299

81,782

82,205

82,521

83,839

85,133

85,679

85,160 Outside U.S. and Canada



































Independent Regions

64,332

64,536

63,527

62,305

61,002

60,175

59,167

58,260

57,245 Outside U.S. and Canada Total

64,332

64,536

63,527

62,305

61,002

60,175

59,167

58,260

57,245 Total

143,287

144,835

145,309

144,510

143,523

144,014

144,300

143,939

142,405

TABLE 5

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024

2023

Net income (loss)

$ (5,607)

$ (679)

Depreciation and amortization



7,852



8,033

Interest expense



9,256



8,245

Interest income



(1,001)



(1,004)

Provision for income taxes



1,504



392

EBITDA



12,004



14,987

Equity-based compensation expense



5,923



4,451

Acquisition-related expense (1)



—



37

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2)



34



(4)

Restructuring charges (3)



(32)



39

Other (4)



1,064



410

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$ 18,993

$ 19,920

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)



24.3 %

23.3 %

(1) Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies. (2) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (3) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company announced a reduction in force and reorganization intended to streamline the Company's operations and yield cost savings over the long term. (4) Other is primarily made up of employee retention related expenses from the Company's CEO transition. (5) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 6

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ (5,607)

$ (679) Amortization of acquired intangible assets



5,470



5,758 Provision for income taxes



1,504



392 Add-backs:











Equity-based compensation expense



5,923



4,451 Acquisition-related expense (1)



—



37 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2)



34



(4) Restructuring charges (3)



(32)



39 Other (4)



1,064



410 Adjusted pre-tax net income



8,356



10,404 Less: Provision for income taxes at 25% (5)



(2,089)



(2,601) Adjusted net income (6)

$ 6,267

$ 7,803













Total basic pro forma shares outstanding



31,041,448



30,476,441 Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding



31,041,448



30,476,441













Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (6)

$ 0.20

$ 0.26 Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (6)

$ 0.20

$ 0.26

(1) Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies. (2) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (3) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company announced a reduction in force and reorganization intended to streamline the Company's operations and yield cost savings over the long term. (4) Other is primarily made up of employee retention related expenses from the Company's CEO transition. (5) The long-term tax rate assumes the exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interest partnership units for Class A Common Stock that (a) removes the impact of unusual, non-recurring tax matters and (b) does not estimate the residual impacts to foreign taxes of additional step-ups in tax basis from an exchange because that is dependent on stock prices at the time of such exchange and the calculation is impracticable. (6) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Pro Forma Shares Outstanding (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:







Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

18,481,848

17,916,841 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600 Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

31,041,448

30,476,441









Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:







Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

18,481,848

17,916,841 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)

—

— Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

31,041,448

30,476,441

(1) In accordance with the treasury stock method.

TABLE 8

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Cash flow from operations

$ 9,381

$ 3,064 Less: Purchases of property, equipment, and capitalization of software



(2,619)



(1,489) (Increases) decreases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)



(2,219)



2,136 Adjusted free cash flow (2)



4,543



3,711













Adjusted free cash flow (2)



4,543



3,711 Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI



—



— Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)



4,543



3,711













Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)



4,543



3,711 Less: Debt principal payments



(1,150)



(1,150) Unencumbered cash generated (2)

$ 3,393

$ 2,561













Summary











Cash flow from operations

$ 9,381

$ 3,064 Adjusted free cash flow (2)

$ 4,543

$ 3,711 Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)

$ 4,543

$ 3,711 Unencumbered cash generated (2)

$ 3,393

$ 2,561













Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 18,993

$ 19,920 Adjusted free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



23.9 %



18.6 % Adjusted free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



23.9 %



18.6 % Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



17.9 %



12.9 %

(1) This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) an increase or decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining adjusted free cash flow. (2) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are derived based on methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is calculated directly from our consolidated financial statements as Total revenue less Marketing Funds fees.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and the provision for income taxes, each of which is presented in the unaudited consolidated financial statements included earlier in this press release), adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: loss or gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items.

Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin omit certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, the Company believes that each measure is less susceptible to variances that affect its operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and provides greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;

these measures do not reflect the Company's interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on its debt;

these measures do not reflect the Company's income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements to pay dividends to stockholders of the Company's Class A common stock and tax and other cash distributions to its non-controlling unitholders;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements pursuant to the tax receivable agreements;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for share repurchases;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for the settlement of industry class-action lawsuits and other legal settlements;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

although equity-based compensation is a non-cash charge, the issuance of equity-based awards may have a dilutive impact on earnings per share; and

other companies may calculate these measures differently so similarly named measures may not be comparable.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior quarters, such as gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gains or losses from changes in the tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Adjusted net income is calculated as Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period (and the related increase to the provision for income taxes after such exchange), plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance (e.g., amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on sale or disposition of assets and sub-lease, non-cash impairment charges, acquisition-related expense, restructuring charges and equity-based compensation expense).

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) are calculated as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by pro forma (assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests) basic and diluted weighted average shares, as applicable.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that management believes are useful measures to evaluate the Company's performance relative to the performance of its competitors as well as performance period over period. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests, management believes these measures:

facilitate comparisons with other companies that do not have a low effective tax rate driven by a non-controlling interest on a pass-through entity;

facilitate period over period comparisons because they eliminate the effect of changes in Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of RMCO, LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance; and

eliminate primarily non-cash and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and any changes in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds, all as reported under GAAP, and quantifies how much cash a company has to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. The restricted cash of the Marketing Funds is limited in use for the benefit of franchisees and any impact to adjusted free cash flow is removed. The Company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it calculates the cash flow available for working capital needs, re-investment opportunities, potential Independent Region and strategic acquisitions, dividend payments or other strategic uses of cash.

Adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI is calculated as adjusted free cash flow less tax and other non-dividend distributions paid to RIHI (the non-controlling interest holder) to enable RIHI to satisfy its income tax obligations. Similar payments would be made by the Company directly to federal and state taxing authorities as a component of the Company's consolidated provision for income taxes if a full exchange of non-controlling interests occurred in the future. As a result and given the significance of the Company's ongoing tax and non-dividend distribution obligations to its non-controlling interest, adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.

Unencumbered cash generated is calculated as adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI less quarterly debt principal payments less annual excess cash flow payment on debt, as applicable. Given the significance of the Company's excess cash flow payment on debt, when applicable, unencumbered cash generated, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of the cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value after considering its debt service obligations.

