RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Total Revenue of $88.9 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $31.5 Million, Share Buyback Accelerated

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

(Compared to third quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Total Revenue decreased 2.3% to $88.9 million

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds 1 decreased 2.2% to $66.2 million , driven by negative 4.9% organic growth 2 and adverse foreign currency movements of 0.5%, partially offset by 3.2% growth attributable to acquisitions

decreased 2.2% to , driven by negative 4.9% organic growth and adverse foreign currency movements of 0.5%, partially offset by 3.2% growth attributable to acquisitions Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $0.1 million and income per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $0.01

and income per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of Adjusted EBITDA 3 decreased 9.5% to $31.5 million , Adjusted EBITDA margin 3 of 35.4% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS 3 ) of $0.56

decreased 9.5% to , Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.4% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS ) of Total agent count increased 2.4% to 144,300 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 0.6% agents to 85,133 agents

combined agent count decreased 0.6% agents to 85,133 agents Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 19.9% to 211 offices4

Operating Statistics as of October 31, 2022

(Compared to October 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Total agent count increased 1.9% to 144,029 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 1.0% to 84,924 agents

combined agent count decreased 1.0% to 84,924 agents Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 21.9% to 217 offices4

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Our third-quarter results showed solid performance, driven by our 2021 RE/MAX INTEGRA acquisition and growing mortgage business, which helped offset the impact from increasingly difficult housing market conditions," said Steve Joyce, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "We expect our strategic growth initiatives to provide similar benefits in the coming quarters. While not immune to the impact of shifting housing conditions, we believe our 50-year track record amply shows we are insulated far better and are more resilient than most. Simply put, our business is built to last."

Joyce continued: "From 2010 to 2021, U.S. housing experienced markets at both ends of the spectrum: from tumbling prices and record-high inventory in the aftermath of the 2008 housing crash, to soaring prices as inventory plummeted in the following years. During this time period, the number of U.S. home sales went up and down as did the average transaction sides per agent. But RE/MAX agents consistently outproduced the competition at large brokerages more than 2 to 1, according to the REALTrends 500 survey citing transaction sides at the largest participating U.S. brokerages.

"We believe our global scale, well-known brands, financial strength, principally recurring revenue model, increasingly diversified business, and 100%-franchise model, position us better than at any point in our history as we enter the next phase of the housing cycle."

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of September 30, 2022 and 2021:



























As of September 30,

Change





2022

2021

#

% U.S.



60,115

62,007

(1,892)

(3.1) Canada



25,018

23,649

1,369

5.8 Subtotal



85,133

85,656

(523)

(0.6) Outside the U.S. & Canada



59,167

55,280

3,887

7.0 Total



144,300

140,936

3,364

2.4

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated revenue of $88.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 2.3%, compared to $91.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was $66.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 2.2%, versus the same period in 2021. This decrease was attributable to negative organic revenue growth of 4.9% and adverse foreign-currency movements of 0.5%, partially offset by revenue growth of 3.2% from acquisitions. Organic growth decreased primarily due to lower broker fee revenue and an increase in recruiting incentives, partially offset by Motto growth and increased events-related revenue. Rising interest rates have adversely impacted affordability and weakened housing demand resulting in fewer transactions and, by extension, lower broker fee revenue. Revenue growth from acquisitions was attributable to revenue from the RE/MAX INTEGRA North American regions ("INTEGRA") acquisition completed in July 2021.

Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, increased $0.8 million, or 1.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2021 and accounted for 63.8% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 61.2% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the prior-year period.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $83.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $44.9 million, or 34.9%, compared to $128.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 total operating expenses decreased primarily due to higher settlement and impairment charges incurred in the prior year period. Third quarter 2021 settlement and impairment charges were higher primarily due to the recognition of a $40.5 million loss on the effective settlement of the pre-existing master franchise contracts, which had royalty rates below the current market rate, in conjunction with the INTEGRA acquisition. The loss represents the difference between previously contracted royalty rates and the current market rate.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $49.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 2.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021 and represented 75.1% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 75.4% in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2022 selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower acquisition-related expenses, lower personnel expenses excluding restructuring charges, and reduced headcount, partially offset by restructuring charges, increased travel and events expenses, and higher legal expenses.

Net Income and GAAP EPS

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net loss of $25.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Reported basic and diluted GAAP income per share were each $0.01 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $1.34 each in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower revenue resulting from lower broker fee revenue and increased legal and bad debt expenses, partially offset by lower personnel expenses excluding restructuring charges and contributions from the INTEGRA acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.4% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 38.2% in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.56 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to Adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.71 each for the third quarter of 2021. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 59.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $117.9 million, a decrease of $8.4 million from December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $449.3 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, compared to $452.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

Dividend

On November 2, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022.

Share Repurchases and Retirement

As previously disclosed, in January 2022 the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, 507,980 shares were repurchased and retired for $11.9 million excluding commissions, at an average price of $23.48 per share.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, 995,176 shares of the Company's Class A common stock were repurchased and retired for $23.8 million excluding commissions, at an average price of $23.91 per share. As of September 30, 2022, $76.2 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions or divestitures.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to increase 1.0% to 2.0% over fourth quarter 2021;

Revenue in a range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $21.5 million to $23.5 million ); and

to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ); and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $23.0 million to $27.0 million .

For the full-year 2022, the Company is reducing its guidance to reflect current housing market conditions and other related macroeconomic trends. The Company expects:

Agent count to increase 1.0% to 2.0% over full-year 2021, down from 1.0% to 2.5%;

Revenue in a range of $352.0 million to $357.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $90.0 million to $92.0 million ), down from $354.0 million to $364.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $90.0 million to $93.0 million ); and

to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ), down from to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ); and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $118.0 million to $122.0 million , down from $123.0 million to $128.0 million .

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnotes:

1Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is a non-GAAP measure of financial performance that differs from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is as follows (in thousands):































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds:























Total revenue

$ 88,943

$ 90,997

$ 272,119

$ 240,538 Less: Marketing Funds fees



22,736



23,269



68,496



59,456 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds

$ 66,207

$ 67,728

$ 203,623

$ 181,082

2The Company defines organic revenue growth as revenue growth from continuing operations excluding (i) revenue from Marketing Funds, (ii) revenue from acquisitions, and (iii) the impact of foreign currency movements. The Company defines revenue from acquisitions as the revenue generated from the date of an acquisition to its first anniversary (excluding Marketing Funds revenue related to acquisitions where applicable).

3Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

4Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or BranchiseSM offices.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 200 offices across almost 40 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to agent count; franchise sales; revenue; RE/MAX agent productivity; operating expenses; the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022; non-GAAP financial measures; housing and mortgage market conditions; strategic initiatives; growth; the Company's belief that its business model provides resilience and insulation from the impact of shifting housing conditions; and the Company's position in the next phase of the housing cycle. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) the global COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pose significant and widespread risks and ongoing uncertainty for the Company's business, including the Company's agents, loan originators, franchisees and employees, as well as home buyers and sellers, (2) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (3) changes in business and economic activity in general, (4) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (5) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (6) changes in laws and regulations, (7) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, including the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (8) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (9) risks related to the Company's CEO transition, (10) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

TABLE 1 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:























Continuing franchise fees

$ 33,310

$ 32,464

$ 100,937

$ 84,793 Annual dues



8,911



8,967



26,847



26,508 Broker fees



16,596



19,245



50,998



48,651 Marketing Funds fees



22,736



23,269



68,496



59,456 Franchise sales and other revenue



7,390



7,052



24,841



21,130 Total revenue



88,943



90,997



272,119



240,538 Operating expenses:























Selling, operating and administrative expenses



49,702



51,099



138,314



133,591 Marketing Funds expenses



22,736



23,269



68,496



59,456 Depreciation and amortization



8,757



8,582



26,855



22,236 Settlement and impairment charges



2,513



45,623



8,708



45,623 Total operating expenses



83,708



128,573



242,373



260,906 Operating income (loss)



5,235



(37,576)



29,746



(20,368) Other expenses, net:























Interest expense



(5,729)



(3,315)



(13,412)



(7,537) Interest income



497



19



675



201 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)



(360)



(435)



(340)



(818) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



(264)



—



(264) Total other expenses, net



(5,592)



(3,995)



(13,077)



(8,418) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(357)



(41,571)



16,669



(28,786) Provision for income taxes



(553)



(792)



(4,359)



(1,454) Net income (loss)

$ (910)

$ (42,363)

$ 12,310

$ (30,240) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,050)



(17,214)



4,890



(11,515) Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

$ 140

$ (25,149)

$ 7,420

$ (18,725)

























Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share

of Class A common stock























Basic

$ 0.01

$ (1.34)

$ 0.39

$ (1.00) Diluted

$ 0.01

$ (1.34)

$ 0.39

$ (1.00) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding























Basic



18,646,306



18,739,564



18,859,376



18,651,858 Diluted



18,876,863



18,739,564



19,080,605



18,651,858 Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.69

$ 0.69

TABLE 2 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 117,899

$ 126,270 Restricted cash



31,399



32,129 Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, net of allowances



34,484



34,611 Income taxes receivable



2,781



1,754 Other current assets



20,112



16,010 Total current assets



206,675



210,774 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



9,759



12,686 Operating lease right of use assets



26,864



36,523 Franchise agreements, net



124,521



143,832 Other intangible assets, net



28,518



32,530 Goodwill



265,090



269,115 Deferred tax assets, net



52,546



51,314 Income taxes receivable, net of current portion



754



1,803 Other assets, net of current portion



11,828



17,556 Total assets

$ 726,555

$ 776,133 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 7,969

$ 5,189 Accrued liabilities



76,496



96,768 Income taxes payable



2,424



2,546 Deferred revenue



25,537



27,178 Current portion of debt



4,600



4,600 Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements



3,672



3,610 Operating lease liabilities



6,863



6,328 Total current liabilities



127,561



146,219 Debt, net of current portion



444,653



447,459 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion



26,856



26,893 Deferred tax liabilities, net



14,152



14,699 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



18,467



18,929 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



39,802



45,948 Other liabilities, net of current portion



8,376



6,919 Total liabilities



679,867



707,066 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 18,390,142 and 18,806,194 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



2



2 Class B common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—



— Additional paid-in capital



532,264



515,443 Accumulated deficit



(38,165)



(7,821) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax



(877)



650 Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.



493,224



508,274 Non-controlling interest



(446,536)



(439,207) Total stockholders' equity



46,688



69,067 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 726,555

$ 776,133















TABLE 3 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ 12,310

$ (30,240) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



26,855



22,236 Impairment charge - leased assets



6,248



— Impairment charge - goodwill



—



5,123 Non-cash loss on lease termination



1,175



— Bad debt expense



1,256



(208) Loss (gain) on sale or disposition of assets, net



1,314



(10) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



264 Equity-based compensation expense



18,006



27,315 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



(41)



(1,869) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration



1,303



330 Non-cash lease expense (benefit)



(1,539)



(984) Other, net



714



463 Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(6,215)



(5,776) Net cash provided by operating activities



61,386



16,644 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software



(7,950)



(12,069) Acquisitions, net of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired of $14.1 million in the prior year



—



(180,402) Other



(1,915)



— Net cash used in investing activities



(9,865)



(192,471) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from the issuance of debt



—



458,850 Payments on debt



(3,450)



(226,240) Capitalized debt amendment costs



—



(3,871) Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders



(10,923)



(10,780) Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders



(13,969)



(13,488) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation



(6,356)



(5,329) Common shares repurchased



(23,795)



— Payment of contingent consideration



(120)



— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(58,613)



199,142 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(2,009)



54 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(9,101)



23,369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



158,399



121,227 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 149,298

$ 144,596

TABLE 4 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Agent Count (Unaudited)





As of



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Agent Count:































U.S.































Company-Owned Regions

52,804

53,415

53,338

53,946

54,578

48,025

48,041

48,212 Independent Regions

7,311

7,410

7,379

7,381

7,429

14,403

14,220

14,091 U.S. Total

60,115

60,825

60,717

61,327

62,007

62,428

62,261

62,303 Canada































Company-Owned Regions

20,174

20,098

19,751

19,596

19,207

6,387

6,262

6,182 Independent Regions

4,844

4,756

4,692

4,548

4,442

16,679

16,248

15,765 Canada Total

25,018

24,854

24,443

24,144

23,649

23,066

22,510

21,947 U.S. and Canada Total

85,133

85,679

85,160

85,471

85,656

85,494

84,771

84,250 Outside U.S. and Canada































Independent Regions

59,167

58,260

57,245

56,527

55,280

54,707

55,443

53,542 Outside U.S. and Canada Total

59,167

58,260

57,245

56,527

55,280

54,707

55,443

53,542 Total

144,300

143,939

142,405

141,998

140,936

140,201

140,214

137,792

TABLE 5 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss)

$ (910)

$ (42,363)

$ 12,310

$ (30,240)

Depreciation and amortization



8,757



8,582



26,855



22,236

Interest expense



5,729



3,315



13,412



7,537

Interest income



(497)



(19)



(675)



(201)

Provision for income taxes



553



792



4,359



1,454

EBITDA



13,632



(29,693)



56,261



786

Loss on contract settlement (1)



—



40,500



—



40,500

Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)



—



264



—



264

Impairment charge - leased assets (3)



2,513



—



6,248



—

Impairment charge - goodwill (4)



—



5,123



—



5,123

Loss on lease termination (5)



—



—



2,460



—

Equity-based compensation expense



7,834



9,008



18,006



27,315

Acquisition-related expense (6)



412



9,432



1,997



14,303

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (7)



(692)



320



1,303



330

Restructuring charges (8)



8,092



—



8,092



—

Other (9)



(308)



(154)



727



(104)

Adjusted EBITDA (10)

$ 31,483

$ 34,800

$ 95,094

$ 88,517

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (10)



35.4 %

38.2 %

34.9 %

36.8 %

(1) Represents the effective settlement of the pre-existing master franchise agreement with INTEGRA that was recognized with the acquisition. (2) The loss was recognized in connection with the amended and restated Senior Secured Credit Facility. (3) Represents the impairment recognized on a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building. (4) Lower than expected adoption rates of the First technology resulted in downward revisions to long-term forecasts, resulting in an impairment charge to the First reporting unit goodwill. (5) During the second quarter of 2022, a loss was recognized in connection with the termination of the booj office lease. (6) Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies. (7) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (8) During the third quarter of 2022, the Company incurred expenses related to a restructuring of the business and technology offerings, including $6.9 million of severance and related expenses and a $1.2 million write off of capitalized software development costs. (9) Includes the results of Gadberry Group, the net assets of which are held for sale. (10) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 6 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ (910)

$ (42,363)

$ 12,310

$ (30,240) Amortization of acquired intangible assets



5,819



6,213



18,553



15,578 Provision for income taxes



553



792



4,359



1,454 Add-backs:























Loss on contract settlement (1)



—



40,500



—



40,500 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)



—



264



—



264 Impairment charge - leased assets (3)



2,513



—



6,248



— Impairment charge - goodwill (4)



—



5,123



—



5,123 Loss on lease termination (5)



—



—



2,460



— Equity-based compensation expense



7,834



9,008



18,006



27,315 Acquisition-related expense (6)



412



9,432



1,997



14,303 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (7)



(692)



320



1,303



330 Restructuring charges(8)



8,092



—



8,092



— Other (9)



(308)



(154)



727



(104) Adjusted pre-tax net income



23,313



29,135



74,055



74,523 Less: Provision for income taxes at 25% and 24%, respectively (10)



(5,828)



(6,992)



(18,514)



(17,886) Adjusted net income (11)

$ 17,485

$ 22,143

$ 55,541

$ 56,637

























Total basic pro forma shares outstanding



31,205,906



31,299,164



31,418,976



31,211,458 Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding



31,436,463



31,299,164



31,640,205



31,211,458

























Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (11)

$ 0.56

$ 0.71

$ 1.77

$ 1.81 Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (11)

$ 0.56

$ 0.71

$ 1.76

$ 1.81

(1) Represents the effective settlement of the pre-existing master franchise agreement with INTEGRA that was recognized with the acquisition. (2) The loss was recognized in connection with the amended and restated Senior Secured Credit Facility. (3) Represents the impairment recognized on a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building. (4) Lower than expected adoption rates of the First technology resulted in downward revisions to long-term forecasts, resulting in an impairment charge to the First reporting unit goodwill. (5) During the second quarter of 2022, a loss was recognized in connection with the termination of the booj office lease. (6) Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies. (7) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (8) During the third quarter of 2022, the Company incurred expenses related to a restructuring of the business and technology offerings, including $6.9 million of severance and related expenses and a $1.2 million write off of capitalized software development costs. (9) Includes the results of Gadberry Group, the net assets of which are held for sale. (10) The long-term tax rate assumes the exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interest partnership units for Class A Common Stock that (a) removes the impact of unusual, non-recurring tax matters, (b) does not estimate the residual impacts to foreign taxes of additional step-ups in tax basis from an exchange because that is dependent on stock prices at the time of such exchange and the calculation is impracticable, and (c) increased to 25% due to the INTEGRA acquisition in 2021. (11) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Pro Forma Shares Outstanding (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

18,646,306

18,739,564

18,859,376

18,651,858 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

31,205,906

31,299,164

31,418,976

31,211,458

















Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

18,646,306

18,739,564

18,859,376

18,651,858 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)

230,557

—

221,229

— Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

31,436,463

31,299,164

31,640,205

31,211,458

(1) In accordance with the treasury stock method.

TABLE 8 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2022

2021 Cash flow from operations

$ 61,386

$ 16,644 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software



(7,950)



(12,069) (Increases) decreases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)



730



(5,278) Adjusted free cash flow (2)



54,166



(703)













Adjusted free cash flow (2)



54,166



(703) Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI



(2,256)



(2,113) Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)



51,910



(2,816)













Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)



51,910



(2,816) Less: Debt principal payments



(3,450)



(2,403) Unencumbered cash generated (2)

$ 48,460

$ (5,219)













Summary











Cash flow from operations

$ 61,386

$ 16,644 Adjusted free cash flow (2)

$ 54,166

$ (703) Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)

$ 51,910

$ (2,816) Unencumbered cash generated (2)

$ 48,460

$ (5,219)













Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 95,094

$ 88,517 Adjusted free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



57.0 %



(0.8) % Adjusted free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



54.6 %



(3.2) % Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



51.0 %



(5.9) %

(1) This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) an increase or decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) so as to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining adjusted free cash flow. (2) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is calculated directly from our consolidated financial statements as Total revenue less Marketing Funds fees.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and the provision for income taxes, each of which is presented in the unaudited consolidated financial statements included earlier in this press release), adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: loss or gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items.

Because Adjusted EBITDA margin omit certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, the Company believes that each measure is less susceptible to variances that affect its operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and provides greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;





these measures do not reflect the Company's interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on its debt;





these measures do not reflect the Company's income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;





these measures do not reflect the cash requirements to pay dividends to stockholders of the Company's Class A common stock and tax and other cash distributions to its non-controlling unitholders;





these measures do not reflect the cash requirements pursuant to the tax receivable agreements;





although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;





although equity-based compensation is a non-cash charge, the issuance of equity-based awards may have a dilutive impact on earnings per share; and





other companies may calculate these measures differently so similarly named measures may not be comparable.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior quarters, such as gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease and acquisition-related expense, among others. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Adjusted net income is calculated as Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period (and the related increase to the provision for income taxes after such exchange), plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance (e.g., amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on sale or disposition of assets and sub-lease, non-cash impairment charges, acquisition-related expense, restructuring charges and equity-based compensation expense).

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) are calculated as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by pro forma (assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests) basic and diluted weighted average shares, as applicable.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that management believes are useful measures to evaluate the Company's performance relative to the performance of its competitors as well as performance period over period. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests, management believes these measures:

facilitate comparisons with other companies that do not have a low effective tax rate driven by a non-controlling interest on a pass-through entity;





facilitate period over period comparisons because they eliminate the effect of changes in Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of RMCO, LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance; and





eliminate primarily non-cash and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and any changes in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds, all as reported under GAAP, and quantifies how much cash a company has to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. The restricted cash of the Marketing Funds is limited in use for the benefit of franchisees and any impact to adjusted free cash flow is removed. The Company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it calculates the cash flow available for working capital needs, re-investment opportunities, potential Independent Region and strategic acquisitions, dividend payments or other strategic uses of cash.

Adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI is calculated as adjusted free cash flow less tax and other non-dividend distributions paid to RIHI (the non-controlling interest holder) to enable RIHI to satisfy its income tax obligations. Similar payments would be made by the Company directly to federal and state taxing authorities as a component of the Company's consolidated provision for income taxes if a full exchange of non-controlling interests occurred in the future. As a result and given the significance of the Company's ongoing tax and non-dividend distribution obligations to its non-controlling interest, adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.

Unencumbered cash generated is calculated as adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI less quarterly debt principal payments less annual excess cash flow payment on debt, as applicable. Given the significance of the Company's excess cash flow payment on debt, when applicable, unencumbered cash generated, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of the cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value after considering its debt service obligations.

