RE/MAX Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

(Compared to third quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted)

Total agent count increased 3.5% to 128,258 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 1.9% to 84,067 agents

Revenue of $71.5 million ; excluding Marketing Funds revenue, decreased 2.5% to $53.5 million

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"The successful launch of our booj technology platform, greater stability in U.S. agent count, continued double-digit growth in international agent count, and ongoing Motto Mortgage expansion were third-quarter highlights," stated Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "We're starting to see positive traction from the multiple strategic moves we've made the past two years. And although it's still early, our recent performance coupled with the improving housing markets in both the U.S. and Canada gives us added confidence that we'll end 2019 with momentum."

Contos continued, "The release of the booj platform was a milestone event for RE/MAX. After months of anticipation, our brokers and agents are extremely pleased with the new technology, which will help them better connect with clients and establish a far more effective digital presence. The advantages they've been hearing about are now becoming real, and they will continue to see further evidence of this with agent, team and office websites, a modern new consumer app, and the refresh of remax.com. The booj launch has helped energize our brokers with a renewed focus on growing their businesses, which should prove impactful as we head toward 2020. On the Motto side, we see continued demand across multiple customer types along with an acceleration in open rates of recent franchisees. Many of our current franchisees are also enjoying the recent re-financing boom on top of steady purchase origination volume. We are pleased with how well Motto has grown through its first three years, and we continue to invest in its future growth and success."

Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of September 30, 2019 and 2018:



































As of September 30,

Change









2019

2018

#

% U.S. 62,548

64,290

(1,742)

(2.7) Canada 21,519

21,408

111

0.5 Subtotal 84,067

85,698

(1,631)

(1.9) Outside the U.S. & Canada 44,191

38,207

5,984

15.7 Total 128,258

123,905

4,353

3.5

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated total revenue of $71.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $16.7 million or 30.4% compared to $54.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenue increased primarily due to the January 1, 2019 acquisition of the Marketing Funds. Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, decreased $0.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 and accounted for 63.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019, excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 63.1% in the comparable period in 2018.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $48.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding operating expenses from the Marketing Funds, third quarter 2019 operating expenses totaled $30.1 million, a decrease of $3.0 million or 9.0% compared to $33.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. Expenses decreased primarily due to lower selling, operating and administrative expenses.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.0 million or 10.9% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and represented 45.7% of revenue, excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 50.1% in the prior-year period. Selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower equity-based compensation and other personnel expenses and professional fees, partially offset by increases in training expenses for the booj technology platform and property tax expense as well as a less favorable fair value adjustment of our Motto contingent consideration liability.

Net Income and GAAP EPS

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.0 million over the third quarter of 2018. Reported basic and diluted GAAP EPS were $0.51 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.46 in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.3 million or 4.4% from the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower organic revenue growth and additional training expenses related to the booj technology rollout, partially offset by lower costs for professional fees. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.4% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 53.7% in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased primarily due to the acquisition of the Marketing Funds.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.61 for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.02 per share compared to the third quarter of 2018. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 58.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $87.8 million. The Company's cash and cash equivalents increased $27.8 million from December 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $226.2 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to $227.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

Dividend

On October 30, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 27, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2019.

Outlook

The Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2019 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions or divestitures.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to increase 3.0% to 4.0% over fourth quarter 2018;

Revenue in a range of $66.5 million to $69.5 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $17.5 million to $18.5 million ); and

to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ); and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $21.0 million to $23.0 million .

For the full-year 2019, RE/MAX Holdings is adjusting its guidance and now expects:

Agent count to increase 3.0% to 4.0% over full-year 2018, changed from 2.0% to 4.0%;

Revenue in a range of $280.5 million to $283.5 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.0 million to $74.0 million ), changed from $279.5 million to $283.5 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $71.5 million to $73.5 million ); and

to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ), changed from to (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of to ); and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $102.0 million to $104.0 million , changed from $101.0 million to $104.0 million .

The effective U.S. GAAP tax rate attributable to RE/MAX Holdings is estimated to be between 17% and 19% in 2019.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, November 1, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can access the conference call using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. 1-833-287-0798 Canada & International 1-647-689-4457

Interested parties can access a live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.remax.com. Please dial-in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time as well.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnote:

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 125,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to: agent count; franchise sales; revenue; operating expenses; the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2019; dividends; non-GAAP financial measures; estimated effective tax rates for 2019; housing and mortgage market conditions; economic and demographic trends; expansion of Motto Mortgage; the booj technology platform, including agent, team and office websites, consumer app and refresh of remax.com; and the Company's strategic and operating plans and business models. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (9) the impact of recent changes to our senior management team, (10) the impact of the findings and recommendations of the previously disclosed Special Committee investigation on the Company and its management and operations, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

TABLE 1 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:























Continuing franchise fees

$ 25,168

$ 25,495

$ 75,018

$ 75,946 Annual dues



8,835



9,106



26,508



26,775 Broker fees



13,292



13,488



35,339



36,669 Marketing Funds fees



18,034



—



54,866



— Franchise sales and other revenue



6,212



6,777



22,369



22,395 Total revenue



71,541



54,866



214,100



161,785 Operating expenses:























Selling, operating and administrative expenses



24,478



27,461



83,728



90,136 Marketing Funds expenses



18,034



—



54,866



— Depreciation and amortization



5,595



5,608



16,694



15,252 (Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets, net



(10)



(10)



353



(41) Total operating expenses



48,097



33,059



155,641



105,347 Operating income



23,444



21,807



58,459



56,438 Other expenses, net:























Interest expense



(3,089)



(3,050)



(9,398)



(8,945) Interest income



412



180



1,074



397 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)



(50)



24



66



(162) Total other expenses, net



(2,727)



(2,846)



(8,258)



(8,710) Income before provision for income taxes



20,717



18,961



50,201



47,728 Provision for income taxes



(3,453)



(3,420)



(8,547)



(8,429) Net income

$ 17,264

$ 15,541

$ 41,654

$ 39,299 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest



8,091



7,402



19,502



18,529 Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

$ 9,173

$ 8,139

$ 22,152

$ 20,770



















































Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock























Basic

$ 0.51

$ 0.46

$ 1.24

$ 1.17 Diluted

$ 0.51

$ 0.46

$ 1.24

$ 1.17 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding























Basic



17,826,332



17,746,184



17,803,708



17,733,910 Diluted



17,840,158



17,771,212



17,830,942



17,767,638 Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.63

$ 0.60



























TABLE 2 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

















September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,763

$ 59,974 Restricted cash



19,118



— Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, less allowances of $11,273 and $7,980, respectively



30,722



21,185 Income taxes receivable



1,508



533 Other current assets



12,165



5,855 Total current assets



151,276



87,547 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $14,572 and $13,280, respectively



5,462



4,390 Operating lease right of use assets



52,258



— Franchise agreements, net



91,538



103,157 Other intangible assets, net



24,946



22,965 Goodwill



150,776



150,684 Deferred tax assets, net



49,971



53,698 Other assets, net of current portion



5,506



4,399 Total assets

$ 531,733

$ 426,840 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 3,428

$ 1,890 Accrued liabilities



51,129



13,143 Income taxes payable



143



208 Deferred revenue



24,996



25,489 Current portion of debt



2,645



2,622 Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements



3,578



3,567 Operating lease liabilities



4,957



— Total current liabilities



90,876



46,919 Debt, net of current portion



223,556



225,165 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion



34,355



37,220 Deferred tax liabilities, net



328



400 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



18,851



20,224 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



57,280



— Other liabilities, net of current portion



6,077



17,637 Total liabilities



431,323



347,565 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 17,835,719

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019; 17,754,416 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2018



2



2 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—



— Additional paid-in capital



462,245



460,101 Retained earnings



31,992



21,138 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax



379



328 Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.



494,618



481,569 Non-controlling interest



(394,208)



(402,294) Total stockholders' equity



100,410



79,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 531,733

$ 426,840

TABLE 3 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 41,654

$ 39,299 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



16,694



15,252 Bad debt expense



3,420



1,257 Loss (gain) on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net



353



(146) Equity-based compensation expense



4,860



6,141 Deferred income tax expense



3,630



3,503 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration



330



(860) Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreements



(2,854)



(5,047) Other, net



840



902 Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(13,740)



(3,279) Net cash provided by operating activities



55,187



57,022 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, equipment and software and capitalization of trademark costs



(10,093)



(5,316) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $0 and $362, respectively



—



(25,888) Restricted cash acquired with the Marketing Funds acquisition



28,495



— Other



(1,200)



— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



17,202



(31,204) Cash flows from financing activities:











Payments on debt



(1,964)



(2,382) Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders



(11,460)



(11,259) Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders



(11,298)



(10,758) Payment of payroll taxes related to net settled restricted stock units



(836)



(895) Payment of contingent consideration



—



(50) Net cash used in financing activities



(25,558)



(25,344) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



76



(18) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash



46,907



456 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year



59,974



50,807 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 106,881

$ 51,263

TABLE 4 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Agent Count

(Unaudited)











































As of







September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Agent Count:



































U.S.

































Company-owned Regions (1)



48,576

48,748

48,904

49,318

50,342

50,432

49,760

49,411

Independent Regions (1)



13,972

13,952

13,760

13,804

13,948

14,063

13,852

13,751

U.S. Total



62,548

62,700

62,664

63,122

64,290

64,495

63,612

63,162

Canada



































Company-owned Regions



6,402

6,510

6,549

6,702

6,858

6,915

6,920

6,882

Independent Regions



15,117

14,923

14,818

14,625

14,550

14,451

14,297

14,230

Canada Total



21,519

21,433

21,367

21,327

21,408

21,366

21,217

21,112

U.S. and Canada Total



84,067

84,133

84,031

84,449

85,698

85,861

84,829

84,274

Outside U.S. and Canada



































Independent Regions



44,191

42,887

41,501

39,831

38,207

37,221

35,992

34,767

Outside U.S. and Canada Total



44,191

42,887

41,501

39,831

38,207

37,221

35,992

34,767

Total



128,258

127,020

125,532

124,280

123,905

123,082

120,821

119,041



____________________ (1) As of each quarter end since December 31, 2017, U.S. Company-owned Regions include agents in the Northern Illinois region, which converted from an Independent Region to a Company-owned Region in connection with the acquisition of certain assets of RE/MAX of Northern Illinois, Inc., including the regional franchise agreements issued by us permitting the sale of RE/MAX franchises in the northern region of the state of Illinois, on November 15, 2017. As of the acquisition date, the Northern Illinois region had 2,266 agents.

TABLE 5 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Amounts in 000s) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income $ 17,264

$ 15,541

$ 41,654

$ 39,299

Depreciation and amortization

5,595



5,608



16,694



15,252

Interest expense

3,089



3,050



9,398



8,945

Interest income

(412)



(180)



(1,074)



(397)

Provision for income taxes

3,453



3,420



8,547



8,429

EBITDA

28,989



27,439



75,219



71,528

(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net

(10)



(5)



353



(146)

Equity-based compensation expense (1)

(987)



2,717



4,860



6,141

Acquisition-related expense (2)

181



141



268



1,628

Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (3)

—



111



—



2,761

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (4)

(15)



(940)



330



(860)

Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 28,158

$ 29,463

$ 81,030

$ 81,052

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

39.4 %

53.7 %

37.8 %

50.1 %





























____________________ (1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reversed expense for performance awards for certain booj work deliverables as well as for certain revenue performance awards. The booj delivery date was extended to December 31, 2019. (2) Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies. (3) Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan. (4) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability. (5) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 6 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in 000s) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 17,264

$ 15,541

$ 41,654

$ 39,299 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,459



4,841



13,390



13,036 Provision for income taxes



3,453



3,420



8,547



8,429 Add-backs:























(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net



(10)



(5)



353



(146) Equity-based compensation expense (1)



(987)



2,717



4,860



6,141 Acquisition-related expense (2)



181



141



268



1,628 Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (3)



—



111



—



2,761 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (4)



(15)



(940)



330



(860) Adjusted pre-tax net income



24,345



25,826



69,402



70,288 Less: Provision for income taxes at 24%



(5,843)



(6,198)



(16,656)



(16,869) Adjusted net income (5)

$ 18,502

$ 19,628

$ 52,746

$ 53,419

























Total basic pro forma shares outstanding



30,385,932



30,305,784



30,363,308



30,293,510 Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding



30,399,758



30,330,812



30,390,542



30,327,238

























Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (5)

$ 0.61

$ 0.65

$ 1.74

$ 1.76 Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (5)

$ 0.61

$ 0.65

$ 1.74

$ 1.76



























____________________ (1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reversed expense for performance awards for certain booj work deliverables as well as for certain revenue performance awards. The booj delivery date was extended to December 31, 2019. (2) Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies. (3) Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan. (4) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability. (5) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Pro Forma Shares Outstanding

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

17,826,332

17,746,184

17,803,708

17,733,910 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of

stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming

RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

30,385,932

30,305,784

30,363,308

30,293,510

















Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

17,826,332

17,746,184

17,803,708

17,733,910 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of

stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming

RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)

13,826

25,028

27,234

33,728 Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

30,399,758

30,330,812

30,390,542

30,327,238

____________________ (1) In accordance with the treasury stock method.

TABLE 8 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash

(Unaudited)













September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flow from operations $ 55,187

$ 57,022 Less: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software and trademark costs

(10,093)



(5,316) Decreases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)

9,377



- Free cash flow (2)

54,471



51,706











Free cash flow

54,471



51,706 Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI

(3,547)



(3,723) Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)

50,924



47,983











Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI

50,924



47,983 Less: Debt principal payments

(1,964)



(2,348) Unencumbered cash generated (2) $ 48,960

$ 45,635











Summary









Cash flow from operations $ 55,187

$ 57,022 Free cash flow $ 54,471

$ 51,706 Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI $ 50,924

$ 47,983 Unencumbered cash generated $ 48,960

$ 45,635











Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,030

$ 81,052 Free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA

67.2%



63.8% Free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA

62.8%



59.2% Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA

60.4%



56.3%

____________________ (1) In January 2019, the Company acquired all of the regional and pan-regional advertising fund entities previously owned by its founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, David Liniger, collectively, the "Marketing Funds". Beginning January 1, 2019, all assets and liabilities of the Marketing Funds are reflected in the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company, including approximately $28.5 million of restricted cash. This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance since the initial acquisition date (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) a decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) so as to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining free cash flow. (2) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and free cash flow. These measures are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income