RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

Adwerx Enterprise is the industry leader in online real estate advertising. The Automated Listing Advertising Program has seen rapid adoption since its launch in 2017. RE/MAX INTEGRA participated in the original RE/MAX pilot program for listing ads that launch the moment that a property is publicly listed for sale.

Listing ad campaigns are targeted based on the property address and use behavioral targeting and other key factors to reach the largest pool of potential buyers. This added exposure gives sellers the confidence to know that their homes are being extensively marketed on the popular media outlets and social media websites that people visit every day.

"We see a unique opportunity to build awareness of our Luxury Listings immediately which should garner more sales and in turn help us generate more listings," said David Brown VP of Marketing and Special Projects, RE/MAX INTEGRA. "These ads provide high visibility and extensive exposure for listings during those first critical days when the property is brought to market."

"RE/MAX INTEGRA is a powerful brand with a wide reach and an excellent reputation," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "It's an honor to work with them on creating these ads for their Affiliates."

The RE/MAX INTEGRA advertisements are now live in local markets and can be seen on popular websites, across Facebook, and on mobile apps. RE/MAX INTEGRA Affiliates can extend the length of the ad campaign, and customize the ads as desired. To learn more about the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com.

About RE/MAX INTEGRA

RE/MAX INTEGRA, founded in 1980, is a privately held company by Canadian entrepreneurs. RE/MAX INTEGRA represents nearly a third of all RE/MAX Sales Affiliates worldwide. The company was founded on the premise of providing outstanding service and support both at the regional level and to the end consumer. The Ontario-Atlantic Canada region has surpassed 10,000 quality Affiliates; The US regions — New England and the Midwest (including the following states: Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana) – account for more than 6,400 Affiliates with over 2,600 and 3,800 Affiliates respectively; and the European region leads with nearly 20,000 Affiliates. For more information about RE/MAX INTEGRA, visit www.remaxintegra.com

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

