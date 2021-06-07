RE/MAX Legacy Living Ranked Among Top 1.5% Of Brokerages In The U.S., Setting The Stage As A Leading Black-Owned Real Estate Business In Houston

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2021, RealTrends released its 2021 RealTrends 500, an independently verified compilation of the nation's leading residential real estate companies. RealTrends, the trusted source for news and research about the real estate brokerage industry, has been ranking brokerages for more than 33 years and is the most trusted brokerage ranking report in the industry.

Included in the rankings is RE/MAX Legacy Living, headquartered in Richmond, TX, (a suburb of Houston). The firm closed 570 residential transactions in 2020*, ranking it as one of the top firms in Houston, Texas. In addition, RealTrends recognizes this firm as one of the Nation's Best, putting them among the industry's elite.

RE/MAX Legacy Living, led by husband and wife duo, Jemila and Patrick Winsey, is one of the largest and fastest-growing black-owned real estate firms in Houston. With two locations and over 65 agents, the firm made its debut on this coveted list, just after three years of opening its flagship office in 2018. Since opening, the firm has closed over 2,200 transactions.

"Our mission is to build a legacy not just for ourselves, but for our clients and agents as well." - Jemila Winsey, Broker/Owner

This year's survey represents the most comprehensive collection of data assembled on the leaders of the residential brokerage industry. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports.

To view the rankings, go to https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt500. RealTrends is offering the RealTrends 500 information for free!

*Transaction count excludes commercial real estate transactions.

About RE/MAX Legacy Living: RE/MAX Legacy Living is an award-winning full-service Residential and Commercial Brokerage. RE/MAX Legacy Living is the largest full-service brokerage in Richmond TX, by agent count. Their mission is to help high-minded and learning-based agents build thriving and enterprising real estate businesses. The brokerage celebrates several award-winning and top-producing agents.

Contact: Leigh Montgomery [email protected]. 281-671-6288

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE RE/MAX LEGACY LIVING