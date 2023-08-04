RE/MAX® Marketplace Adds Six Vendors, Bringing Fresh Savings and Exclusive Offerings to the RE/MAX Network

The addition of new vendors solidifies RE/MAX Marketplace as the ultimate hub for premium real estate business services.

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RE/MAX, LLC one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services worldwide, made an exciting announcement regarding the expansion of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. The addition of six new companies to the program expands the array of valuable resources for affiliates, including marketing tools, merchandise distributors, networking solutions, and more, all designed for easy implementation.

These carefully curated vendors empower real estate agents to focus on their core expertise – assisting buyers and sellers. To access these top-notch resources, affiliates can conveniently purchase services and materials directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace. This exclusive online portal is available solely to RE/MAX agents in the United States and Canada, often offering negotiated rates for added savings.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program in the U.S. include:

ReminderMedia: ReminderMedia is a one-stop shop for real estate agents who need help marketing their business. Its products include branded magazines, postcards, email marketing, social media marketing and lead generation. ReminderMedia helps agents stay top-of-mind with their clients, generate leads and close more deals. Unlike other marketing platforms that require users to create the content, ReminderMedia delivers a finished product. Its team creates high-quality, informative content that is personalized to send out. This saves time and effort, so agents can focus on what they do best: helping clients.

CubiCasa: CubiCasa is revolutionary technology that empowers agents to produce highly reliable and detailed floor plans for their listings using only a 5-minute smartphone scan of a property. With CubiCasa, anyone can produce Floor Plans easily and deliver an enhanced listing experience that creates more transparency and efficiency for consumers. RE/MAX agents will enjoy CubiCasa benefits provided via the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program, including free trial periods to create floor plans at no cost, and access to an extensive directory of real estate photographers who are already using CubiCasa's platform. CubiCasa will help elevate the quality of RE/MAX agents' listings.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program in Canada include:

GENUMARK: Genumark is a family-owned, award-winning branded merchandise distributor headquartered in Toronto with satellite offices and showrooms in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Halifax. In 2023, Genumark became a Certified B Corporation and has been named Canada's National Distributor of the Year numerous times. Genumark provides a full suite of end-to-end merchandising solutions, with inventory and warehousing based in Canada.

Just Sell Homes: Just Sell Homes helps the real estate industry do better marketing, from Facebook and Instagram ads, to email marketing, and all the way to building a cohesive online strategy. Just Sell Homes is a Canadian company helping Canadian REALTORS every day.

RankMyAgent.com: As the industry-leading platform in Canada, RankMyAgent.com connects real estate professionals to the public using the power of verified, credible, online ratings and reviews. RankMyAgent.com delivers a review management system with local geo-farming and reputation-marketing tools including the ability to display your RankMyAgent.com reviews on remax.ca and REALTOR.ca. Exclusive benefits to RE/MAX include the best pricing in the industry for individuals, teams and offices.

A new member of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program in both the U.S. and Canada is:

HomeTagz: HomeTagz is game-changing solution that will transform how buyers interact with property listings. HomeTagz was developed in response to a genuine need for improved communication between sellers, agents and prospective buyers. With HomeTagz, users can access innovative tools that enable them to easily and efficiently share vital information including features, disclosures and interesting facts, in an intuitive way. By keeping buyers engaged and informed, HomeTagz creates a more transparent and fair process that benefits everyone involved.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX affiliates run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email [email protected].

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

