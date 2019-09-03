RE/MAX Names Nick Bailey as Chief Customer Officer

Bailey, who most recently served as President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy, brings more than 23 years of real estate industry experience to his new role. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade at RE/MAX World Headquarters, where he led the growth and development for numerous regional operations throughout the United States.

"If anyone can help our Broker/Owners cut through the noise of a changing industry, it's Nick Bailey," said Adam Contos, RE/MAX CEO. "He's devoted his entire career to serving the real estate industry and will act as a passionate advocate for the entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our global network. This hire aligns with our values and fortifies our customer-obsessed culture. We've landed one of the best minds in the industry to help deliver even more to our brokers and agents."

As CCO, Bailey will report directly to CEO Contos and oversee areas such as business growth, brokerage support, franchise sales, professional development, industry relations and international expansion. The CCO ensures that customer strategy is set, day-to-day operations are met, goals are achieved, talent is developed, and the business is poised for long-term growth and shareholder value.

"The industry is cluttered with distractions that can quickly knock agents and brokers off their game," Bailey said. "Throughout my career, I've been an agent, a broker, a franchiser and a leader of a tech company focused on the consumer -- I've been on all sides of the transaction. My goal is to use my unique skillset to help our network of highly productive entrepreneurs grow their businesses, find success and, in turn, deliver a consistent and elevated experience to homebuyers and sellers long into the future."

Previously, Bailey also served as Vice President at Trulia/Zillow, where he drove expansion of products and services while broadening brand awareness across the industry. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Market Leader.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto Mortgage® brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 125,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to: the impact of the hiring of a Chief Customer Officer, franchise sales, strategy, growth, and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (9) the impact of recent changes to our senior management team, (10) the impact of the findings and recommendations of the previously disclosed Special Committee investigation on the Company and its management and operations, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.