RE/MAX National Housing Report for October 2019

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home sales, which lagged during the first part of 2019, continued their recent rebound with another strong month in October. October 2019 sales finished 3.9% higher than in October 2018. At the same time, inventory posted a steep 9.0% year-over-year decline across the report's 54 metro areas, while the Median Sales Price of $254,800 set an October record.

"October continued a recent win streak for home sales, and the market is positioned much better than it was a year ago," said RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos. "Demand is strong, due in part to low interest rates, but buyers have limited options because inventory remains such a challenge. As a result, prices keep rising. Fortunately, key forecasts suggest an increase in new-homes moving onto the market next year, which would help address the inventory situation and potentially slow the steady price gains we've seen for so long."

With May, July and September already in the positive column, October became the fourth month of the past six to post a year-over-year increase in sales, which hadn't happened for nine months prior to May.

Meanwhile, inventory resumed the skid that has dominated the last decade. October's year-over-year decline of 9.0% was the largest for any month since May 2018. The downturn resulted in October's Months of Inventory dropping to 3.1 – the lowest October amount in the report's 11-year history. The 49 Days on Market was the second-lowest figure for October in report history, trailing only 2018's 48.

The Median Sales Price of $254,800 set an October record for the report and the 8.4% increase year over year was the highest for the month since 2013.

Closed Transactions

Of the 54 metro areas surveyed in October 2019, the overall average number of home sales is up 0.4% compared to September 2019, and up 3.9% compared to October 2018. Leading the year-over-year sales percentage increase were Los Angeles, CA at +24.4%, Charlotte, NC at +19.1%, and Burlington, VT at +16.1%.

Median Sales Price – Median of 54 metro median prices

In October 2019, the median of all 54 metro Median Sales Prices was $254,800, up 0.1% from September 2019, and up 8.4% from October 2018. Three metro areas increased year-over-year by double-digit percentages: Trenton, NJ at +20.9%, Albuquerque, NM at +15.8%, and Boise, ID at +10.9%. Two metro areas saw a year-over-year decrease in Median Sales Price: San Francisco, CA at -2.6% and Burlington, VT at -0.8%.

Days on Market – Average of 54 metro areas

The average Days on Market for homes sold in October 2019 was 49, up three days from the average in September 2019, and up one day from the average in October 2018. The metro areas with the lowest Days on Market were Omaha, NE at 21, Cincinnati, OH at 27, and Nashville, TN at 28. The highest Days on Market averages were in Des Moines, IA at 102, Augusta, ME at 96, and Miami, FL at 86. Days on Market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Months Supply of Inventory – Average of 54 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in October 2019 was down 5.5% from September 2019 and down 9.0% from October 2018. Based on the rate of home sales in October 2019, the Months Supply of Inventory decreased to 3.1 compared to 3.4 in September 2019 and decreased compared to 4.0 in October 2018. A six months supply indicates a market balanced equally between buyers and sellers. In October 2019, of the 54 metro areas surveyed, only Miami, FL at 6.9, reported a months supply at or over six, which is typically considered a buyer's market. The markets with the lowest Months Supply of Inventory were San Francisco, CA at 1.6 and a three-way tie among Denver, CO, Manchester, NH, and Phoenix, AZ at 1.8.

For specific data in this report or to request an interview, please contact newsroom@remax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

Description

The RE/MAX National Housing Report is distributed each month on or about the 15th. The first Report was distributed in August 2008. The Report is based on MLS data in approximately 54 metropolitan areas, includes all residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, many of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro from each state. Metro area definitions include the specific counties established by the U.S. Government's Office of Management and Budget, with some exceptions.

Definitions

Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pended) during the month. Where "pended" data is unavailable, this calculation is made using closed transactions. Days on Market is the number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract for all residential properties sold during the month. Median Sales Price is the median of the median sales prices in each of the metro areas included in the survey.

MLS data is provided by contracted data aggregators, RE/MAX brokerages and regional offices. While MLS data is believed to be accurate, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month the RE/MAX National Housing Report re-calculates the previous period's data to ensure accuracy over time. All raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Related Links

http://www.remax.com

