RE/MAX Selects BOSSCAT™ to Join Approved Suppliers for Instant Estimates, Online Ordering Technology, and Turnkey Pre-List Renovation Services

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies announced today a new collaboration with RE/MAX® as an approved supplier for BOSSCAT's online instant estimates, marketplace ordering technology, and local turnkey repair, renovation, and maintenance services to serve 75,000 agents across the United States and Canada.

"We are excited to launch our new collaboration to offer RE/MAX agents more choices for accurate and timely repair pricing and pre-list renovation services. Our proprietary technology and HOMEBASE platform automate the repair pricing process to save time and efforts, helping real estate professionals focus on what they do best -- creating value for their buyers and sellers," said Min Alexander, BOSSCAT's CEO and Founder.

With over 100,000 platform users and preferred partnerships with leading inspection companies, brokerages, mortgage lenders and government sponsored enterprises, BOSSCAT's Instant Estimate pricing technology for inspection reports has transformed how home buyers and sellers access condition data for repairs to increase return on investment and negotiate transaction terms.

"At RE/MAX, we lead the industry through innovation and creating access to leading technologies for our affiliates to grow their businesses. We are proud to align with BOSSCAT to add more solutions to support our network for success," said Madeline Hammer, RE/MAX Executive Director of Strategic Alliances.

Customers upload inspection reports to the BOSSCAT platform to generate detailed repair pricing in an online shopping cart, by trade category and severity. The shopping cart can be shared to aid transaction negotiations or approved to initiate turnkey repair services in markets where BOSSCAT operates or operates through vetted partnerships. BOSSCAT's proprietary platform, HOMEBASE, stores the condition and repair data to create a personalized lifecycle dashboard for preventative repairs, maintenance schedules and recommendations to increase equity. Instant Estimates and HOMEBASE are available across the United States and in Canada.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX, LLC, a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), is the world's premier real estate franchisor. Founded in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a network of independently owned and operated offices with more than 140,000 agents and a presence in over 110 countries and territories. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search for home listings or find an agent in your community, visit www.remax.com.

About BOSSCAT

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the real estate platform reshaping homeownership by digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services. Proprietary technology and exclusive access to property data power the platform to deliver lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. BOSSCAT has offices in Charleston, South Carolina; Irvine, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii. BOSSCAT has been recognized by INC. 500 and Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing, privately held repair and renovation companies in the country for two consecutive years.

