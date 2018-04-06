RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine

"We are very excited to officially hang our hat in Falmouth, and we are honored to be a part of this community," said Derrick Buckspan, Broker Owner of RE/MAX Shoreline. "We love being part of the emerging Falmouth Village Center, and our agent community is pleased to have new space that is located in the Falmouth-Cumberland-Yarmouth corridor."

RE/MAX Shoreline offers residential, commercial, and vacation property services throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The agency opened its doors just over two years ago with 17 agents in Portland and 20 in Portsmouth. Today, the firm is made up of more than 60 agents, with about 30 in each location, and has assisted more than 1,500 families in buying and selling their homes.

This will be RE/MAX Shoreline's third office location, an addition to the agency's headquarters in Portland, Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Falmouth location will offer a convenient place for RE/MAX Shoreline agents to convene, as well as an opportunity to expand the firm's already wide-reaching community in the area.

Over the past 12 months, RE/MAX agents have sold over 30 percent* greater volume than their top competitor in the Falmouth-Cumberland-Yarmouth marketplace. RE/MAX has been the dominant brand in this marketplace for many years.

"The RE/MAX brand is a nationwide leader," said Rachel Reed, Co-owner and COO of RE/MAX Shoreline. "The technology, marketing support, and community offered by our brand is unsurpassed. We are pleased to be able to make our services available to the communities of Falmouth, Cumberland, and Yarmouth from this new location. The RE/MAX brand is already very well established in this marketplace, and the addition of this new, fresh location will offer area homeowners and homebuyers a more convenient opportunity to access the power of RE/MAX."

**Based on information from the Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. (d/b/a Maine Listings) for the period of 4/1/17 through 3/31/18. Data gathered on 4/2/18**

