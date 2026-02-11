Rembrand Launches AI Intelligence Suite for Spaceback, Empowering Brands to Further Augment and Amplify Social Content As Performance Advertising In CTV

New Forward-Facing AI Features Enable Marketers to Dramatically Increase the Footprint For Transformation Of Social Content by Filling In The Creative Gaps Brands Require For Rapid Adoption

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrand, the leading platform for creating breakthrough formats and experiences in video advertising, today announces a significant expansion of Spaceback's AI, enabling brands to further amplify and augment their ad creative. This new suite gives brands controllable AI capabilities that address real challenges they face when using other solutions. With these tools, Spaceback content ads can be more easily scaled across all CTV, streaming, and online video platforms, with no limitations, full brand creative control, and less friction in transforming social assets.

Spaceback identified an opportunity to introduce advanced AI capabilities that solve real business problems for customers. These included a disconnect between vertical and horizontal ad formats, issues with audio synchronization, and insufficient brand governance. With these new tools, the Spaceback platform can deliver exponentially more creative, derived from your best content, and enabled for all CTV, streaming, and online video ad placements.

Historically, Spaceback's powerful AI has operated behind the scenes, accelerating the creation process and enabling efficient ad production. Today's announcement marks a major shift toward forward-facing AI features that directly empower advertisers to create better creative, faster, and with more scale.

"Modern brands are sitting on goldmines of social content, but there were challenges in formatting alignment that sometimes made the source content inapplicable for transformation to TV," said Casey Saran, President at Rembrand. "Couple that with the needs brands have to be in control of their brand, and most brands won't use an automation platform. We see these features as continuing our investment in UI and brand needs, with the intention of every brand integrating Spaceback into their creative toolset."

Unlike other generative AI ad creation platforms, where marketers must hope the output aligns with their brand guidelines, Spaceback gives advertisers full control over every creative decision, with built-in quality assurance at every step.

New AI-Powered Features Include:

AURA – Ad Content Discovery Tool: An intelligent content discovery system that surfaces the best-performing social content within Spaceback, enabling brands to quickly identify and select optimal material for ad creative generation. By unlocking nearly infinite source material from existing social content, AURA dramatically accelerates the path from concept to high-performing ad.

FADE – Ad Audio Generation Tool: Automatically generates complementary background music and audio that transforms short-form social videos into professional :15, :30, and :60 second CTV and streaming-ready commercial spots. FADE eliminates dead air and ensures social-first content feels native to television advertising.

AI Backgrounds: Intelligently fills horizontal ad formats with AI-generated background imagery that complements social-derived content. This feature seamlessly transforms vertical social videos into beautifully composed horizontal layouts optimized for TV screens and streaming platforms.

Pause Ads: Converts social content into Pause Ads—an emerging ad format available on streaming platforms—extending the value of existing content investments across additional high-impact placements.

The Strategic Impact

These new features represent a fundamental shift in how brands approach creative production. Rather than requiring agencies to create ads from scratch or relying on generative AI that may not align with brand standards, Spaceback enables brands to leverage their existing social content investments to fuel campaigns across every major media channel.

"The industry is moving away from one-size-fits-all creative toward flexible, format-agnostic solutions," said Joe Hall, Chief Product Officer for Spaceback. "We feel we are uniquely positioned to meet brands where they are—with the content they already have—and help them scale it intelligently across display, online video, and CTV without sacrificing quality or brand control."

Availability

The new Spaceback AI intelligence features are now available to customers. For more information about Spaceback and to request a demo, visit www.spaceback.com.

About Rembrand

Rembrand is the leading AI-powered platform for creating new native formats and experiences in video advertising. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technology, Rembrand enables publishers and advertisers to unlock the full potential of video advertising, creating unskippable, high-impact advertising experiences that drive measurable results. Rembrand's technology seamlessly integrates brands into premium video content and turns social content into powerful ads with Spaceback.

