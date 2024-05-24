Rembrandt Charms Introduces Personalization Collection: Custom Engraved, Custom Painted, and Photoart Charms

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrandt Charms is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Personalization Collection. This exclusive Collection features a stunning array of charms that can be personalized for the charm collector. Rembrandt's Custom Engraved Charms, Custom Painted Charms, and Photoart Charms, allow customers to create one-of-a-kind pieces that capture their unique stories and cherished memories.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Rembrandt Charms has been dedicated to crafting exquisite jewelry that celebrates life's most sentimental moments. The Personalization Collection represents the brand's commitment to innovation and personal expression, offering customers the opportunity to design jewelry that speaks to their individual style and sentimentality.

Rembrandt's new state of the art technology allows paint to be applied in high resolution with extraordinary durability to flat charms; this new process has been carried over to improve the quality and durability of Rembrandt's Photoart Charms as well. New and upgraded laser engraving machines have also been added to Rembrandt's Buffalo based Headquarters.

"Rembrandt's Custom Engraved and Custom Painted Charms typically ship in 1-2 days after the proof has been approved. Categories and items that we often see engraved or painted on our charms are, Fingerprints, Logos, Heartbeats, Schools, Sports Teams, Athletes, Pawprints, Footprints, Handprints, Handwriting, Drawings, Landmarks, Clubs, Groups/Organizations, and more! Each piece is meticulously crafted to preserve the beauty and intricacy of the design while adding a personal touch," states Eric Lux, President, Rembrandt Charms.

"We are thrilled to unveil our Personalization Collection, offering our customers a new level of creativity and individuality in their jewelry," said Audre Johnston, Director of Customization, Rembrandt Charms. "Our mission has always been to manufacture jewelry that reflects life's most meaningful moments, and with our new Collection, customers can now create truly personalized pieces that tell their unique stories."

For more information, please visit www.RembrandtCharms.com.

About Rembrandt Charms:

Rembrandt Charms is a family-owned company that has been designing and manufacturing charms and charm bracelets since 1970. Only Rembrandt Charms offers thousands of charms in such a wide range of precious metals, including Sterling Silver, Gold Plate, 10 and 14 Karat Yellow Gold, and 14 Karat White Gold. Sterling Silver merchandise is Rhodium Plated to prevent tarnishing.

Rembrandt Charms merchandise is manufactured in the United States or Canada, and is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, reflecting the craftsmanship, dedication, and commitment of our entire staff. The Rembrandt Charms collection is available exclusively through authorized retail jewelers. Please go to "Find a Retailer" on our website to find a store near you!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Thomas Valvo

Marketing Manager

Rembrandt Charms

[email protected]

800-828-7840

