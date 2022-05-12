Rembrandt Charms Races to The Indy 500!

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines! The 106th Indy 500 is set to run on Sunday, May 29! DragonSpeed USA car 25, piloted by Stefan Wilson will be sponsored by longtime DragonSpeed USA partner, Rembrandt Charms.

Founded in 1970, Rembrandt Charms offers "The World's Largest Charm Collection in Silver and Gold." Rembrandt Charms is available exclusively through authorized retail jewelers around the world. Visit the Rembrandt Charms website to view the finest and most extensive Charm Collection and the Retailer Locator to find a store near you.

The Indy 500 is arguably one of the greatest auto races in the World. Rembrandt Charms is excited to join DragonSpeed for the 3rd time at this iconic race! DragonSpeed's hard work and dedication has led them to remarkable achievements over the years, including most recently a third victory at the prestigious Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, which was piloted by Rembrandt Charms Owner, Eric Lux and NTT IndyCar Series regulars, Colton Herta, Pato O'Ward, and Devlin DeFrancesco.

"Our NTT IndyCar sponsorship provides a monumental boost to our Retail Locator visits as our brand gains exposure with millions of fans. We witnessed the surge in 2019 and in 2020 when we participated in the event and we expect to see continued growth," states Eric Lux.

Media Contact

Thomas Valvo

716-630-7422

[email protected]

SOURCE Rembrandt Charms