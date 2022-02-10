WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrandt Charms would like to congratulate the drivers and the entire DragonSpeed Racing team for their historic win in Daytona, Florida at the 2022 60th anniversary edition of the Rolex "24 Hours of Daytona."

Eric Lux, Devlin DeFrancesco, and Pato O'ward put the team in a position to win with Colton Herta finishing an incredible race that came down to the final minutes to decide the winner.

Rembrandt Charms SPONSORED CAR WINS AT 24 HOURS OF DAYTONA.

A six-time race winner in the IndyCar Series, Herta also was victorious in his first WeatherTech Championship race, the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona when he was part of the BMW Team RLL entry that won the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class. O'Ward was also a winner his first time at the 2017 24 Hours of Daytona, in the Prototype Challenge class when he won seven of eight races. The two have been teammates and rivals since their days in Indy Lights.

DeFrancesco will be Herta's IndyCar teammate at Andretti Autosport this year for his rookie season. The Canadian also has four previous WeatherTech Championship starts, all in prototypes, including a third place LMP2 finish in last year's 24 Hours of Daytona with DragonSpeed and current teammate Eric Lux. Herta, O'Ward and DeFrancesco are all age 22 or younger.

Lux is the veteran of the group, at age 33, driving in his first Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in 2005 when his three teammates were 5 or younger. Lux has claimed several championships and runner-up championships, 2011 IMSA Rookie of The Year, 10 wins and 29 podiums from 131 races in the USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

"We are so proud of the drivers, Elton Julian and the entire DragonSpeed team. DragonSpeed has won three times since 2019 at the renowned Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, often referred to as the 'Superbowl' of sportscar racing. In 2021, DragonSpeed with Eric Lux and Devlin DeFrancesco narrowly missed a victory and had to settle for 3rd place at Daytona due to an oil leak in the closing hours of the race. In 2022, and after 23 hours it came down to the last 15 minutes, a true testament to the team's hard work and focus," said Rembrandt Charms COO, Christopher Groff. "Beyond the win on the track, we had the opportunity to connect with some amazing retail jewelers to build the foundation for some incredible partnerships and opportunities."

