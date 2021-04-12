Remcon Plastics, Inc. Announces Creation Of Eco-friendly State Of Art Dry Bulk Hopper

According to Remcon President & CEO, Peter Connors, "Over the past 36 years, Remcon innovations have become the industry standards in many market segments because of the cost savings generated by durability, ease of use and sustainability. We are confident that the new DBH-60/45 will continue that trend."

Connors noted, "The key to our long term success has been the creation of long lasting products that far outperform single/limited use flexible packaging. The long service life that each of our products provide means significantly reduced stress on your budget and our environment."

The Remcon heavy duty Dry Bulk Hopper has application for products such as dry resins, powders, or other loose granular solids. The hoppers can hold nominal weight of 5,000 pounds. This newly designed container compliments the full line of material handling products offered by Remcon, which are FDA compliant for storage, in-process handling, and shipping.

Georgeann Vaclavik, Remcon's Director of Marketing, noted, "We will be showcasing our new heavy-duty, dry bulk material handling containers during the International Powder and Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition in Rosemont, IL the week of August 23, 2021. The Powder Show brings together the powder and bulk solids handling and dry processing sector for one event, affording us the opportunity to showcase these heavy duty mass-flow hoppers to companies looking for innovative, environmentally friendly material handling solutions."

About Remcon:

Remcon Plastics, Inc., is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, and has been in business since 1982. Remcon is a Rotational Molding Company with a 36 year reputation for solutions you can trust. Remcon offers a proprietary line of polyethylene material handling products, which are FDA compliant for storage, in-process handling and shipping. Remcon specializes in working with the following industries: Meat & Poultry; Pharma & Nutraceutical; Produce & Food Processing; Chemical; Candy Making; Grain, Feed, & Bakery. To learn more, please visit www.remcon.com .

