remedi Achieves Milestone in Medical Waste Recycling, Moving Healthcare Beyond Incineration and Landfill

Oct 30, 2025, 09:08 ET
First Texas company permitted to recycle regulated medical waste, setting a new standard for compliance and sustainability
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- remedi, a fully permitted regulated medical waste (RMW) processor, announced it is the first company in Texas permitted to recycle regulated medical waste, marking a major advancement in the nation's healthcare sustainability landscape.
While most medical waste processors rely solely on steam-based autoclaves to sterilize materials before sending them to landfills, remedi has implemented next-generation processing technologies that go beyond sterilization alone. These innovations make it possible to safely recover and recycle eligible medical plastics and other materials that would otherwise be discarded—significantly reducing landfill contributions and emissions.
"Our mission is to set a new standard for compliance, safety, and sustainability in medical waste management," said Monica Kugler, VP of Operations at remedi. "By recycling regulated medical waste, we not only protect healthcare providers from compliance risks but also help them meet ESG goals through measurable landfill and carbon reductions."
Each 500-bed hospital working with remedi can divert over 150,000 pounds of medical waste per year, preventing approximately 200 metric tons of CO₂ e emissions compared to incineration-based disposal.
"Our technology closes the loop on healthcare sustainability," added Christopher Baryla, President at remedi. "We're giving hospitals a compliant, data-backed way to reduce carbon impact without compromising safety or efficiency."
remedi currently operates both traditional autoclave and advanced recycling facilities, with plans to expand its recycling network nationwide in partnership with hospitals, clinics, and research organizations committed to sustainable healthcare.
About remedi
remedi is the first company in the United States permitted to recycle regulated medical waste. By combining advanced sterilization methods with breakthrough recycling technologies, remedi offers healthcare providers a compliant, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to landfill disposal.
For more information, visit remediwaste.com.
