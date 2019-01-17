Remedi SeniorCare Hires Local Management Team for New Pharmacy in Chicago

BALTIMORE, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey M. Stamps, R.Ph., President and CEO of Remedi SeniorCare, announces new members of the leadership team for its new pharmacy in Downers Grove, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Two long-term care pharmacy executives have joined Remedi as development progresses on the company's twelfth location. The 50,000 square foot pharmacy, slated to open in the third quarter of 2019, will dispense Remedi's proprietary dispensing system PAXIT® and eventually employ more than 200 individuals.

Mike Milcarek, PharmD, MBA, has been named the pharmacy's General Manager. His over two decades of experience in local and regional pharmacy management include several years in Northern and Central Illinois. Michael's knowledge of account management, business development, and pharmacy dispensing will contribute to his role, where he will oversee all operations to ensure compliance with all aspects of preparation for medication administration for Remedi's customers. Joining as Operations Manager is Chris Frederick, another industry executive who has spent his two decades of long-term care pharmacy experience in the state of Illinois. He brings a vast knowledge of pharmacy operations, contracting, and customer relations to his role. As Operations Manager, Chris will be responsible for the day-to-day management and production of the back end of pharmacy operations, which include inventory, fulfillment, and electro-mechanics.

Both Milcarek and Frederick are well-known leaders within the long-term care pharmacy industry and adept in the integration of technology within pharmacy operations. Remedi's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Schroder added, "Mike and Chris are high-energy, results-driven individuals; just the kind of professionals to lead our new pharmacy to success. We look forward to continuing our customer-focused approach in a market where PAXIT is in high demand."

A leading innovator in long-term care pharmacy, Remedi SeniorCare brings cutting-edge technology which is transforming the long-term care service model. As the exclusive provider of the patented PAXIT medication administration system, Remedi SeniorCare has a long history of providing cost-effective and highly accurate pharmacy medication pass services to long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities. Remedi SeniorCare supports more than 80,000 residents across 30 states and the District of Columbia. Through its technology-enabled pharmacy services, Remedi SeniorCare allows its customers to achieve higher levels of accuracy and quality in medication delivery while reducing unnecessary waste and cost.

For more information, visit www.RemediRx.com.

SOURCE Remedi SeniorCare

Related Links

https://www.remedirx.com

