Remediant Announces Participation in CyberXchange, the World's Preeminent B2B ecommerce Marketplace Dedicated to Cybersecurity

According to a recent study by PwC, 91% of all enterprises are following at least one cybersecurity framework, which mandates hundreds of requirements to quickly satisfy by sorting through a flood of 5,000+ disjointed security products and services currently on the market. Until CyberXchange, there was no easy way to find a product or service mapped to a specific framework requirement leading to massive over-expenditures, vendor overload, and inefficiencies. CyberXchange's underlying technology maps the world's leading cybersecurity products with over 10,000+ framework requirements giving B2B buyers a new efficient way to filter and buy the products and services they need more efficiently than any other approach.

Remediant SecureONE

Remediant SecureONE brings Zero Trust to Privileged Access Management (PAM) by removing an enterprise's biggest undiscovered security risk - standing administrator privileges - by providing "Just Enough access, Just-in-Time," eliminating standing privilege with continuous scanning and agentless simplicity – unlike bloated, complex legacy PAM solutions that leave an unprotected attack surface and are difficult to deploy.

Remediant SecureONE was purpose-built to be a force multiplier to Security and Identity & Access Management programs worldwide. The founding team especially had in mind those looking to secure and enable access to global, distributed and always scaling infrastructure.

Specifically, SecureONE was developed to:

Rapidly deploy and inventory privileged accounts with no agent

Continuously monitor for changes to privileged access over time

Remove standing access enterprise-wide with a single action

Administer privileges Just-in-Time (JITA) with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and no shared accounts

"We're thrilled to be a CyberXchange partner to help IT professionals more easily evaluate and purchase Remediant's solutions in a new and innovative way," said Bryan Copeland, Global Head of Channel Sales. "Our customers include Lockheed Martin and other key Fortune 500 organizations, and CyberXchange gives us tremendous national exposure and reach to buyers seeking our solutions mapped to industry frameworks. This is something every IT professional will get value from."

"We're excited to welcome Remediant onto the CyberXchange platform to provide a completely new way for anyone searching for great cybersecurity products and services to quickly evaluate and buy Remediant's solutions," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of CyberXchange. "Through our unique mapping engine and AI platform, CyberXchange delivers the power of relevancy and choice for any buyer and budget – from big brands to verified emerging providers – all within a simple UI experience. Remediant joining CyberXchange gives B2B customers an exciting new way to find and experience their solutions."

CyberXchange held a world premiere launch event. To watch a recording of the event, register here.

About Remediant

San Francisco-based Remediant is bringing Zero Trust to the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market by taking a precision approach to removing the biggest undiscovered security risk: (24x7/always on/persistent) administrator (rights/privileges/access). Built upon the principle of Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant's award-winning SecureONE PAM software delivers Just Enough, Just-in-Time privileged access and continuous discovery with agentless simplicity. SecureONE protects millions of endpoints and has been adopted by major enterprises across a number of industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.remediant.com.

About CyberXchange

CyberXchange from Apptega is the first B2B ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity. CyberXchange connects organizations of all sizes with verified vendors and products that map to a desired cybersecurity framework to address the ever-changing threat landscape and solve compliance challenges. Started in 2020, CyberXchange is based in Atlanta, GA and includes hundreds of solutions from top category leaders and emerging providers. For more information, visit: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com.

Contacts

For Remediant:

Mark Hodgson

[email protected]

For CyberXchange:

Courtney Johnson, The Blueshirt Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Remediant

