Remediant Boosts Leadership Team with New EVP Sales and Head of Engineering

"We are thrilled to have been able to identify and bring on individuals with such significant experience in key facets sought by high growth cyber security companies," says Tim Keeler, Remediant co-founder and CEO. "Their demonstrated leadership and expertise in driving enterprise sales and product development in the Silicon Valley, as well as their knowledge of efficient high growth strategies, will be invaluable in helping Remediant establish itself as a key provider of Zero Trust for Privileged Access ."

Frank Cohen is a strategic business leader and consummate sales executive responsible for driving all aspects of Remediant's global sales efforts, including direct enterprise sales, inside sales, indirect channels, and partnerships. With more than 25 years in enterprise technology sales, Frank has built and led exceptional high-performance global teams, and driven the strategic planning and introduction of several new cybersecurity products—all complemented with a solid track record of achieving great customer outcomes. Frank has held executive sales leadership roles at AT&T, Hewlett-Packard, OpenText, and most recently at OPSWAT, where he built the company's global sales organization.

Frank Dye is a veteran of assembling and leading global development teams in the cybersecurity field. He has extensive experience in creating solutions for the Energy, Defense, and Financial sectors. His prior experience was heavily focused on helping Critical Infrastructure prepare for threats from nation state actors. Frank specializes in leading small nimble teams to quickly solve customer issues and create world class products. Frank previously worked at AT&T around the emerging WebRTC standard and as Director of New Product at OPSWAT Inc.

Remediant SecureONE

Remediant SecureONE brings Zero Trust to Privileged Access Management (PAM) by removing an enterprise's biggest undiscovered security risk - standing administrator privileges - by providing "Just Enough access, Just-in-Time," eliminating standing privilege with continuous scanning and agentless simplicity – unlike PAM solutions that focus on securing credentials, and unlike EDR solutions that are reactive.

Remediant SecureONE was purpose-built to be a force multiplier to Security and Identity & Access Management programs worldwide. The founding team especially had in mind those looking to secure and enable access to global, distributed and always scaling infrastructure.

Specifically, SecureONE was developed to:

Rapidly deploy and inventory privileged accounts with no agent

Continuously monitor for changes to privileged access over time

Remove standing access enterprise-wide with a single action

Administer privileges Just-in-Time (JITA) with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and no shared accounts

About Remediant

San Francisco-based Remediant is bringing Zero Trust to the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market by taking a precision approach to removing the biggest undiscovered security risk: (24x7/always on/persistent) administrator (rights/privileges/access). Built upon the principle of Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant's award-winning SecureONE PAM software delivers Just Enough, Just-in-Time privileged access and continuous discovery with agentless simplicity. SecureONE protects millions of endpoints and has been adopted by major enterprises across a number of industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.remediant.com.

