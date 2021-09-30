Remediant Named "Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year" For Fourth Consecutive Year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Remediant continues to create breakthrough innovations such as providing visual insights into undetected, always-on, always available admin access sprawl. The new Privileged Access Risk dashboards, part of Remediant SecureONE software, provides three intuitive graphical views of total standing privileged access over a period. This enables IT business and technical executives to monitor time-based progress towards reducing their privileged attack surface and achieving Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP).

For security practitioners the different tables provide detailed insights into the riskiest groups and users that are most likely to be compromised. Now practitioners can focus on removing privileged access from these groups and users, and then can enable Just-in-Time (JIT) administration to stop lateral movement attacks such as ransomware.

The Remediant SecureONE solution complements traditional PAM vendor implementations by discovering and reducing 24X7 admin access sprawl that exists outside the vault.

"Our industry first Privileged Access Risk dashboards addresses the needs of executives and security practitioners to visualize, analyze and reduce their attack surface at any point in time," said Tim Keeler, CEO and Founder, Remediant. "To receive this award for the fourth time from CyberSecurity Breakthrough is both satisfying and incredibly humbling. SecureONE was developed to continuously monitor and remove standing access - organization-wide - with a single action."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"The prevalence of undetected and standing privilege access is a huge problem. Privileged access is still the weak link for adversaries and malicious insiders. In fact, 74% of breached organizations admit involvement of a privileged account," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Remediant SecureONE was purpose-built to address this problem. Over the last four years, Remediant continues to impress with breakthrough innovations each year. Even today, Remediant remains an innovator with industry leading Privilege Access Risk dashboards and integrations with EDR vendors We are thrilled to honor Remediant as a multiyear winner and so pleased to award them with 'Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year' for the fourth straight year."

Additionally, with Remediant's Intelligent Session Capture users can identify compromised privileged account and access end user session data through the industry's first integration with EDR vendors. This integration provides context and alerts on nefarious privileged session activities and helps prioritize incident response. Remediant leverages investments in an EDR solution, to provide:

JIT privileged session monitoring/recording capability without additional investment in storage infrastructure or PAM agent

Remote management of Windows systems that exist outside of the corporate network and have no VPN connectivity

Click here to learn more: Privileged Access Risk dashboards

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant is a well-funded security start-up that is disrupting the Privileged Access Management market. Remediant SecureONE dynamically discovers and removes an organization's always on / always available admin access sprawl. With Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant can then add back privileged access as needed, Just-in-Time to realize Zero Trust security. SecureONE is agentless and vault-less, is simple to deploy and manage with value realized in hours instead of weeks and months. Remediant SecureONE is in use by enterprise customers across all industries, helping them reduce their attack surface and prevent lateral movement attacks such as ransomware and other advanced threats. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products, and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Media Contacts:

Sam Kumarsamy

Remediant, Inc.

408-836-5022

[email protected]

SOURCE Remediant

Related Links

http://www.remediant.com

