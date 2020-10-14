Remediant Wins 3rd Consecutive 'Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year' Award in Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

With its agentless and vaultless approach, Remediant SecureONE approaches privileged access differently than any other solution on the market by taking an "assume the credential is compromised," Zero Trust approach. SecureONE easily deploys without agents and does continuous discovery, single action lockdown and Just-in-Time administration (JITA) (with MFA) of privileged access across on-premise and cloud environments. SecureONE inventories and removes standing privileges company-wide and adds access back to only the right system, Just-in-Time. This allows Remediant to enforce a true Zero Trust approach to privileged access enterprise-wide.

"The 20-year old Privileged Access Management market has been in need of a new approach to securing credentials for some time as legacy PAM solutions are often agonizingly difficult to both deploy and manage, and do not work well in today's complex threat landscape," said Tim Keeler, Remediant Co-Founder and CEO. "With SecureONE we are delivering a precision and modern approach to this market by removing standing privilege with a single action at a few milliseconds per endpoint. Our three-peat of CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards in the PAM space serves as a testament to our success in delivering to our customers precision privileged access management."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"With nearly 80% of breaches today occurring due to stolen credentials, access management should be firmly set as a top priority for all organizations," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Remediant is delivering a breakthrough solution to combat these breaches, with their SecureONE platform leveraging the power of the Company's unique enterprise-wide Zero Trust, Zero Standing Privilege model for those looking to secure and enable access to global, distributed and always scaling infrastructure. For the third year in a row we are thrilled to recognize Remediant's achievement with our 'Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year' award. Congratulations are in order once again!"

Remediant SecureONE has now been adopted by major Fortune 500 enterprises across a number of industries and protects over a million endpoints. The rise in ransomware, along with the ease of deployment, unprecedented visibility and rapid lockdown capability have been key drivers of growth in the adoption of Remediant SecureONE.

About Remediant

San Francisco-based Remediant is disrupting the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market by taking a laser-focused approach to removing the biggest undiscovered security risk: (24x7 / always on / persistent) administrator (rights / privileges / access) on the network. Built upon the principle of Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant's award-winning SecureONE PAM software delivers just enough, just-in-time privileged access and continuous discovery with agentless, vaultless simplicity. SecureONE protects millions of endpoints and has been adopted by major enterprises across a number of industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.remediant.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

