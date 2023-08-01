Remedium awarded National Science Foundation (NSF) innovation grant

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedium Bio announces the receipt of a National Science Foundation (NSF) Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to support the development of the Prometheus dose-adjustable gene therapy platform technology.

Remedium Bio - we believe that any disease can be cured.
Prometheus is a first-in-class dose-adjustable gene therapy platform technology capable of providing a safe, durable, and low-cost alternative to repeat subcutaneous injections of recombinant proteins. Initial proof of concept studies demonstrate that the platform is well tolerated, capable of producing therapeutic levels of transgene expression, and results in potential pharmacokinetic advantages over repeat protein injection treatments.

The NSF grant will enable the advancement of the Prometheus platform to its first therapeutic application for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity. Phase I SBIR awardees are eligible to apply for subsequent Phase II awards of up to $1.0 million.

"We are extremely excited to have been selected for this prestigious award from the National Science Foundation" said Frank Luppino, President and CEO of Remedium. "We believe that the Prometheus platform can revolutionize gene therapy as a therapeutic modality and the NSF's high recognition of this technology is further supportive of its significant promise."

