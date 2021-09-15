Remedium Bio announces research agreement with a leading Rheumatology laboratory
Sep 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedium Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies, is proud to announce it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Tufts University's foremost Rheumatology laboratory to complete pre-clinical efficacy studies on Remedium's lead gene therapy candidate, a single-injection potentially disease-modifying Osteoarthritis treatment. The research is being led by Dr. Li Zeng, PhD, Associate Professor of Immunology at Tufts University School of Medicine, whose laboratory has developed in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo testing capabilities for Osteoarthritis (OA). Dr. Zeng is well-known for her extensive expertise in preclinical Rheumatology. Her laboratory has generated high-impact publications in journals including Nature Scientific Reports, Nature Laboratory Investigations, Development, Journal of Clinical Investigations, and Osteoarthritis and Cartilage.
"The initiation of this research program is a significant milestone for Remedium, and will provide compelling data on our unique approach to the treatment of Osteoarthritis," said Frank Luppino, CEO of Remedium Bio. "Through this partnership, Remedium aims to characterize the functionality of its lead candidate in a range of in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo efficacy models that will help advance its lead candidate toward IND readiness".
About Remedium
Remedium Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies for a broad range of highly debilitating diseases. The Company's approach targets indications where proven technologies can be combined in novel and proprietary ways to streamline and de-risk elements of the product development process. Our lead candidate is a first-in-class single-injection, potentially disease-modifying treatment for Osteoarthritis, a progressive, debilitating disease with no approved treatments capable of slowing or reversing disease progression.
