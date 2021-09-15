Remedium Bio announces research agreement with a leading Rheumatology laboratory

This research program will provide compelling data on our unique approach to the treatment of OA. Tweet this

"The initiation of this research program is a significant milestone for Remedium, and will provide compelling data on our unique approach to the treatment of Osteoarthritis," said Frank Luppino, CEO of Remedium Bio. "Through this partnership, Remedium aims to characterize the functionality of its lead candidate in a range of in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo efficacy models that will help advance its lead candidate toward IND readiness".