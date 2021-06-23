Remedy, Australia's #1 Fermented Beverage Brand, Launches In The US

Remedy started with a brew of kombucha on founders Sarah and Emmet Condon's kitchen table in Melbourne, Australia almost 10 years ago and now produces more than 90 million cans and bottles per year. Each can of better-for-you Remedy is still made the old school way – handcrafted in small batches and long aged brewed for 30 days using a strong, healthy, live culture (or SCOBY a.k.a. Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) that is a descendant of the very first batch.

The result is a range of delicious canned drinks that can uniquely be stored in and out of the fridge.

Remedy's approach to the traditional process enhances the flavor and maximizes the production of live cultures and organic acids in the final product, which allows Remedy to brew out all of the sugar. The result is a range of delicious canned drinks that can uniquely be stored in and out of the fridge. A refreshing range of soda alternatives, Remedy brings their Ginger Lemon Kombucha, Peach Kombucha, Mixed Berry Kombucha, Raspberry Lemonade Kombucha and Blood Orange Switchel ACV to the US to kick off summer.

Remedy's mission has always been to shake up the drinks landscape for good by making it easier for people to make healthier choices. Remedy's founders Sarah and Emmet Condon started out experimenting with brewing kombucha at home as a solution to their frustration with what was on offer at the supermarket, where everything that was healthy was either hiding something or didn't taste great.

"Realizing our drinks were a hit with our family and friends, we figured more people deserved to have a better, tastier alternative to drinks loaded with sugar and/or artificial ingredients," says Remedy co-founder Emmet Condon.

"We had been struggling to find foods or drinks that were good for you and packed a punch in flavor, and we knew plenty of others felt the same, so we made the decision to take what we'd been brewing for ourselves at home and have a crack at turning it into a business. We had an inkling of what was possible, but it was still a massive risk at the time, when kombucha was unheard of outside of very niche health circles in Australia."

"We are super proud that we've been able to grow the business to a point where we can now convert drinkers in markets all over the world with not only kombucha but a whole range of fermented beverages that are good for you and taste great."

The Remedy crew have since spent years perfecting the art of crafting live-cultured drinks that carry zero guilt or compromise on flavor, outgrowing four fermentary facilities and resulting in distribution throughout Australia and New Zealand and internationally in Canada, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and now the US.

Remedy's SCOBY dates back at least 50 years in Australia, originating from a couple of German backpackers who brought it with them to keep making kombucha on their travels. Starting from this core culture and using organic green and black tea sourced and handpicked in Sri Lanka, Remedy is jam-packed with goodness including only all-natural ingredients such as whole organic ginger, organic lemon juice, freshly brewed hibiscus tea and fruit extracts with 100% nutrient transfer.

In addition, Remedy Switchel is a refreshing reboot on an old-school, live-cultured drink that dates back to the 1600s. It is fizzy, refreshing and a little fiery, made with top notch organic apple cider vinegar (ACV) and fresh raw ginger, combined with tasty natural ingredients. Promoting the benefits of acetic acid, apple cider vinegar has been used for hundreds of years as a daily health tonic that can potentially regulate blood sugar and appetite, aid digestion and support gut health. A little sweet and a touch sour, with a slightly spicy kick, Remedy Switchel also contains no sugar, naturally. Available in a Blood Orange flavor, it's tart yet smooth and delivers a dose of daily raw ACV and fiery ginger goodness.

Cory Comstock, Remedy International CEO, says launching in the United States, the world's largest kombucha market, was the natural next step in Remedy's mission to deliver on health, taste and convenience when it comes to fermented beverages.

"As Remedy has grown as a business, we have remained dedicated to the traditional process of crafting live-cultured beverages that are not only tasty but also good for you, and doing it the right way. We will continue to innovate as we grow, and we are committed to keeping it real and staying true to our founders' original mission," says Comstock.

US customers can now follow their gut with Remedy available on Amazon for $21.99 for a 12-pack and $38.99 for a 24-pack.

For additional information on Remedy Drinks, please visit www.remedydrinks.com/us and follow at @remedydrinks on Instagram.

About Remedy Drinks

Remedy is Australia's #1 fermented beverage brand offering a range of tasty beverages containing no sugar, for real, and chock-full of all the right stuff like live active cultures, organic acids and antioxidants. Remedy's old school process results in a range of delicious, live-cultured drinks that are a-ok in or out of the fridge. No sugar means Remedy's healthy, strong cultures are able to stay alive throughout shelf life with no risk of refermentation. Remedy is shaking fizzy drinks up for good with their refreshing range of soda alternatives, offering Ginger Lemon Kombucha, Peach Kombucha, Mixed Berry Kombucha, Raspberry Lemonade Kombucha and Blood Orange Switchel ACV.

