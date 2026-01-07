Remedy Cell Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of RC-0315 in IPF Patients

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Cell, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary cell-derived therapies for fibrotic diseases, today announces the initiation of "a partially-blinded randomized Phase 1b single and repeat dose (4-cohort) safety & tolerability study of RC-0315/Placebo administered intra-bronchially to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients."

The primary objective of the RC-0315 First-in-Human, Phase 1b clinical study is to measure drug safety and tolerability. The study's exploratory objectives will assess the effect of RC-0315 on disease pathology, measured through imaging and biomarker analysis in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) and plasma samples.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a fatal, highly complex and progressive interstitial lung disease affecting approximately 3 million people worldwide. With a survival of only 2-5 years post-diagnosis, it is characterized by interstitial lung tissue becoming thick and stiff with an excessive buildup of collagen. The degenerative progression of the condition results in a steady deterioration of lung function, escalating respiratory failure, and a significant reduction in overall quality of life. Despite the considerable impact of these diseases, current therapeutic options remain limited in both efficacy and scope, creating an urgent need for innovative approaches.

RC-0315 has the potential to fulfil this unmet clinical need by reducing fibrosis burden, repairing lung tissue damage, and restoring pulmonary function. It is a novel multifactorial, multi-proteinacious therapy that targets multiple IPF-associated targets simultaneously. RC-0315 therapeutic effect is attributed to its multi-target approach which enables a regenerative solution for complex fibrotic conditions.

Ayelet Dilion Mashiah, CEO, Remedy Cell, said: "Advancing our breakthrough platform into the clinic represents a significant milestone for Remedy Cell and offers hope for patients with IPF and their families. We believe our approach addresses the complexity of this disease and has the potential to support restoration of lung function."

About Remedy Cell

Remedy Cell is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing fibrotic disease treatment with cell-derived, cell-free breakthrough therapies. The company's proprietary Activated Remedy Cell Secretome (ARcS) platform delivers multi-target, pro-regenerative solutions for complex fibrotic conditions. The company's lead product, RC-0315, a first-in-class activated MSC-derived secretome therapy for IPF, has shown in definitive preclinical studies the potential to repair lung tissue and restore function. For more information, contact [email protected].

