Remedy Drinks Lands at Expo West 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Drinks (booth #N1942) is debuting on the show floor at Natural Products Expo West from Wednesday, March 9 to Friday, March 11 in Anaheim, CA. For those who love to sip their way to better health, Remedy is the daily drink with benefits that delivers on taste and better-for-you qualities, from gut health to no sugar. Remedy offers a line of nine flavors, which includes a variety of drink options, such as: Kombucha, Mixers (Ginger Beer), Sparkling ACV (apple cider vinegar) and clean energy. Each delicious drink contains active cultures, making Remedy the first shelf stable, no sugar kombucha that is live, raw and not pasteurized.

No Sugar, Live-Cultured, Shelf Stable Kombucha from Remedy Drinks

Remedy was founded in Australia in 2012 by Sarah and Emmet Condon. As the only shelf-stable, live cultured drink on the market, the brand is a daily drink choice that can help "Remedy" your every-day with healthy, tasty, sparkling variety and added benefits. Boring flat water, sugary sodas, or sugar-filled kombuchas just don't fit the bill of today's more health-conscious consumer. Remedy uses the conventional technique of a 30-day, long-aged brewing process to improve flavor and increase the production of living cultures and organic acids, which in turn brews out all the sugar, creating a light and refreshing better-for-you beverage. Every can is just five calories and the Kombucha line includes delicious fruit-inspired flavors such as Raspberry Lemonade, Ginger Lemon, Mixed Berry, Peach, and Mango Passion.

"As the #1 selling brand in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, and the third largest kombucha company globally, we are rapidly expanding our U.S. presence in 2022 through strategic retailer rollouts," said Erin Costa, VP of Marketing, Remedy International. "We look forward to getting more cans of Remedy in the hands of consumers from coast-to-coast."

Remedy Drinks will be showcasing at the Natural Products Expo West from March 9 to 11, 2022. Remedy Drinks are available for purchase on their website and on Amazon, as well as select Target and Walmart stores, Erewhon and online sites such as Imperfect Foods and Boxed.com. By the end of 2022, Remedy is expected to be in over 21,000 stores. For more information on Remedy, please visit www.remedydrinks.com.

About Remedy:

Remedy Drinks was launched in 2012 by fermentation fanatics Sarah and Emmet Condon in their Melbourne, Australia kitchen. With the vision to make healthy beverages tasty and convenient, and just overall better, Remedy offers delicious and healthy no sugar, live-cultured drinks, chock full of organic acids and antioxidants. No sugar means Remedy's raw and unpasteurized, strong cultures are able to stay live throughout shelf life, with no risk of fermentation, allowing them to be stable both in or out of the fridge. Remedy is the delightfully unexpected side of better-for-you beverages, with their refreshing range of gut-friendly offerings, including six fruit-inspired Kombucha flavors, Mixers, Sparkling ACV and clean energy drinks. For more information on Remedy, please visit www.remedydrinks.com.

Media contact:

Kassidy McDonal

Konnect Agency

[email protected]

Sonali Mehta

Konnect Agency

[email protected]

646-662-1638

SOURCE Remedy Drinks