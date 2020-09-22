Remedy Health Media Acquires OBR Oncology

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Health Media (Remedy), a leading digital health platform and portfolio company of Topspin Consumer Partners, today announced the acquisition of OBR (Oncology Business Review), an oncology-focused digital media company that provides news and information resources to oncologists and oncology healthcare professionals (HCPs). OBR is a leading resource for the entire oncology team, reaching an audience of more than 25,000 members daily. Combining OBR's leadership position in the oncology space with Remedy's broader reach and resources creates an opportunity to grow both audience and impact across the oncology landscape. OBR extends the company's existing network of trusted digital health brands for consumers and healthcare professionals.

As the oncology landscape continues to evolve with significant advancements in treatment and patient care rooted in research, the acquisition of OBR provides Remedy a powerful platform to educate, raise awareness of research advancements, and play an important role in the dialogue between patients and professionals.

"The addition of OBR allows Remedy to serve the oncology community in powerful ways by providing instant access to leading opinions and the most current medical information for oncology professionals," said Remedy CEO, Mike Cunnion. "Aligning ourselves with innovative partners like OBR, which has been serving the oncology community for more than a decade, helps us amplify our mission and motivate communities of patients and professionals towards optimal patient care." Cunnion added, "We are excited to welcome the terrific OBR team to Remedy."

"OBR has been serving the oncology community for more than 13 years, and our brand and presence amongst oncology providers and professionals is strong," said Founder and President of OBR, Don Sharpe. "We were well poised for a partner that would help us become even stronger in the creation and delivery of actionable oncology information. In Remedy, we have found a partner with a track record of success in creating and publishing important healthcare information, a robust digital presence, and the resources to help us maximize our potential."

As an innovative healthcare media company, OBR will help strengthen Remedy's overall HCP capabilities through its vast network of relevant key opinion leaders, market access training platform, and a wide range of digital media resources delivering current and relevant oncology information.

"As a leading authority in oncology news for healthcare professionals with unparalleled relationships across oncology stakeholders, the acquisition of OBR provides both a distinctive and fundamental platform to help Remedy grow and further serve its audience and partners," said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin Consumer Partners.

About Remedy Health Media

Remedy Health Media (Remedy) is a leading digital platform that serves communities of patients, care partners and healthcare professionals through a family of trusted health brands that exist to remove barriers to better health. Remedy Health Media owns and operates HealthCentral, TheBody, TheBodyPro, PsyCom, Berkeley Wellness, EndocrineWeb, Practical Pain Management, and Spine Universe. To learn more visit RemedyHealthMedia.com.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health and wellness, personal care and beauty, household goods, digital media, pet, juvenile products, and food and beverage. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Kreiswirth

[email protected]

646-326-9691

SOURCE Remedy Health Media

Related Links

remedyhealthmedia.com

