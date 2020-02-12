Remedy Intelligent Staffing Named to Entrepreneur Media's Franchise 500 for 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Intelligent Staffing has been named one of 2020's top franchise opportunities by Entrepreneur Media. Based on a proprietary evaluation system and an extensive set of data points, the 41st annual list of the Franchise 500 is featured in the current issue of Entrepreneur magazine and published online at www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

Remedy and Westaff are a franchise division of EmployBridge, North America's largest industrial staffing firm. Both Remedy and Westaff branch locations provide client companies and associate workers with the in-depth local knowledge, expertise and community commitment of a local business and the latest technology, tools and support of a leading national staffing company.

Entrepreneur Media has been ranking the Franchise 500 for more than four decades with a comprehensive, proprietary system based on more than 150 data points from five evaluation pillars: 1) costs and fees, 2) support, 3) size and growth, 4) brand strength and 5) financial strength and stability. This year, a record number of more than 1,100 franchisors provided data to Entrepreneur Media. Remedy ranked in the top 20% of all entries.

"We're proud to have Remedy honored by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500," said EmployBridge Franchise Division President Steve Mills. "In addition, Remedy was among the fastest movers on the 2020 list, and we see this as a reflection of the strength and vitality of our franchise operators as well as the consistent and reliable support provided by EmployBridge."

"This honor reflects well on everyone connected to Remedy," said EmployBridge COO Paul Galleberg. "We're fortunate to have some truly outstanding franchisees, and we take pride in helping them deliver the best service and support to their valued customers across every market Remedy serves. This is a win for our operators and all our corporate departments."

In addition, on Feb. 4, it was announced that Remedy Intelligent Staffing and Westaff have also won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards, ranking among the very best in serving both clients and workers. Less than 2% of all staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada earned this prestigious distinction, which is based on ratings from both clients and temporary workers.

In 2019, Remedy Intelligent Staffing was ranked among the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 after providing information to the publication's editors for the first time. Founded in 1965, Remedy has been offering franchise opportunities since 1987.

"With literally thousands of franchise opportunities in the marketplace, we're honored to have Remedy ranked in the top 200 of this year's Franchise 500. And although we are gratified by this recognition, we are not satisfied," Mills said. "Remedy and Westaff are great brands with a compelling and effective business model, and we're working hard to reach the top 100 next year."

About Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and EmployBridge

Remedy Intelligent Staffing and Westaff are franchise divisions of EmployBridge, the largest specialty staffing firm in North America. As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin, and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge; supply-chain expertise; and powerful recruiting and retention tools. The company puts more than 400,00 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 400 offices in 48 states. In 2019, EmployBridge provided more than 151 million work hours to 13,000 customers, generating more than $3.1 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio. For more information, please visit www.remedyfranchise.com, www.remedystaffing.com and www.employbridge.com .

Media Contact: Ken Christensen (404) 534-2346

SOURCE EmployBridge

