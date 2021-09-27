Remedy+ Is a Brand Enhancing Performance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy+ is a brand on a mission. It is aiming to redefine how ambitious, active adults can tackle performance challenges naturally. To help stake its ground, the company offers five unique products, each specially formulated to solve performance challenges people face on a daily basis, especially as they get older.

Life is full of demands, from tackling responsibilities at the office to managing a busy schedule on the homefront to dominating on the playing fields. These ongoing activities are draining, and they require a steady flow of stamina.

That's where Remedy+ comes in. Their suite of plant-based solutions is designed to optimize health and enhance performance. In the words of company co-founder Tom Kurz, "performing at peak levels, especially as one gets older, is extremely challenging. Remedy+ exists to help people meet these performance challenges."

These solutions include:

The BAR: A delicious snack created for those on the go. It is fortified with hemp protein, a complete protein that supplies all nine essential amino acids and helps fuel the body for peak performance.

The RUB: An ultra-premium CBD topical that is formulated for active adults. When physical activities lead to bodily stress, the salve offers a skin-friendly way to manage symptoms of pain.

The CAP: A soft gel that supports improved rest and recovery and contains a special formulation of plant-based terpenes, curcuminoids, and 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD (0.0% THC).

The DROP: A focus and mood-boosting tincture that combines some of the finest organic essential oils and MCT oil with broad-spectrum CBD. It's the perfect pick-me-up to jumpstart a busy day.

The SHOT: The ultimate boost in natural energy, this 2oz supplement shot delivers a game-changing blend of vitamin B-12, caffeine, ginseng, ginkgo, broad-spectrum CBD, and other natural ingredients. It's the ideal way to take one's game to the next level.

With these five products, Remedy+ is providing a smart, new pathway for optimizing performance naturally. "It's all part of our grand ambition," Kurz explains. "We want to be the leading brand and singular name in natural, plant-based performance supporting supplements, topicals, and snacks."

About Remedy+: Remedy Products LLC is a Fort Collins, CO producer of the Remedy+ line of premium, natural hemp-based supplements, topicals, and energy snacks. These are specially formulated for ambitious adults who enjoy being physically active, competing in sports, and getting the most out of what life has to offer. Learn more about Remedy+ at myremedyproducts.com .

