Remedy+ is a Company Fueling Ambition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The creative team behind Remedy+ is interested in one thing: results. The innovative company has created a line of elite products specifically tailored for active, successful professionals at the peak of their careers. While its products utilize CBD oil and hemp protein, the upscale performance and recovery brand's goal isn't to merely offer yet another CBD tincture or product. They are pioneering the use of cannabinoids as part of a larger entourage of first-class ingredients that take their customers' game to the next level.

The cannabis industry may be booming. But for all intents and purposes, the bulk of the CBD products available focus on things like pain management or simply taking the edge off. That's where industry innovator Remedy+ has managed to stand out from the crowd.

The brand has been created with a distinctly different focus that caters to ambitious, type-A individuals looking to reach the next level. Rather than addressing stress or alleviating chronic pain, Remedy+'s elite line of products focuses on performance and recovery.

Each Remedy+ formula is task-specific. For instance, the company's tincture The DROP uses cannabinoids, organic oils, and terpenes to kickstart a productive day. Its topical salve The RUB utilizes a proprietary blend of therapeutic oils, broad-spectrum CBD (read: no THC,) and menthol for sore joints and inflammation after an intense workout.

One of the key differentiating factors that sets Remedy+ apart from traditional CBD brands is the simple fact that the company doesn't even use CBD in all of its products. On the contrary, if the oil doesn't help a particular product achieve the right results, the Remedy+ team leaves it out and focuses on other options.

This commitment to results — as opposed to slapping "CBD" on every label and trusting consumer sentiment to generate sales — is why Remedy+ has been able to cultivate such a high-profile following. Each of its customers knows that they aren't getting low-quality supplements or snake oil snacks. They can trust the Remedy+ team to deliver genuine results with each product that they use.

From powerful results to an ambrosial taste, Remedy+ is setting a new standard when it comes to the application of CBD and hemp protein. Rather than focusing on the ingredients themselves, the ground-breaking company is paying attention to results. And based on its rapidly growing fan base, the message appears to be resonating with topflight consumers, as well.

About Remedy+: Tom Kurz and Chris Peck launched Remedy+ in 2019. The growing lifestyle brand helps ambitious professionals perform better and recover faster through its premium line of natural snacks, supplements, and topicals.

