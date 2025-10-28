Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Acquire a Portfolio of Outpatient Medical Assets from Welltower

Transaction Strengthens Long-Standing Partnership and Positions Joint Venture as Nation's Largest Owner of Outpatient Medical Buildings

CHICAGO and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Medical Properties ("Remedy") and Kayne Anderson Real Estate, together the nation's largest private owner of healthcare real estate, today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of outpatient medical (OM) assets from Welltower. The portfolio comprises approximately 18 million square feet across 296 properties in 34 states, and this acquisition establishes the Remedy and Kayne Anderson Real Estate partnership as the nation's largest owner of outpatient medical buildings, with more than 52.4 million square feet across approximately 1,104 properties in 44 states. Remedy will add 170 employees from Welltower as part of the transaction, expanding its team to over 500 employees across 60 offices nationwide.

Remedy is assuming all operational responsibilities from Welltower, including property management and leasing functions. Welltower will retain a preferred equity position and a profits interest in the underlying portfolio as it continues to focus on rental housing for the aging population.

Al Rabil, CEO of Kayne Anderson Real Estate, said, "As long-term investors in the medical office space, we understand the importance of scale and investing alongside experienced partners. This acquisition reinforces our position as leading institutional investors in the outpatient healthcare sector and underscores our long-standing, successful partnership with Remedy. We remain focused on building upon our history of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors, while advancing the delivery of high-quality healthcare across the country."

Peter Westmeyer, Founder and CEO of Remedy Medical Properties, said, "This transaction strengthens Remedy's commitment to its healthcare tenants by combining two best-in-class platforms to create a singular leading, hands-on, data-driven, tenant-first foundation in outpatient medical real estate."

Joe Magliochetti, Chief Investment Officer of Remedy Medical Properties, said, "By adding this portfolio, we've expanded our size and scale by nearly 60%, demonstrating the strength and capability of our platform. We are excited about the expansion of our footprint in several major markets across the country, and the growth in our relationship with many of the best health systems and providers in the industry."

David Selznick, Chief Investment Officer of Kayne Anderson Real Estate, said, "Outpatient medical real estate continues to demonstrate strong, durable fundamentals, supported by demographic trends and the ongoing shift toward cost-effective community-based care. This transaction meaningfully enhances the quality, diversity and scale of our medical office portfolio and positions us to capture ongoing sector growth in partnership with Remedy."

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan, and Truist Securities, Inc., served as financial advisors to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson on the acquisition. The acquisition was financed by two separate first mortgage loans, with one facility led by Capital One, National Association as Sole Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger, with Ally Bank, J.P. Morgan, and Truist Securities also serving as Joint Lead Arrangers, and BMO Bank N.A. as Participant. The other facility was led by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as Bookrunner and Lead Arranger, with J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs serving as Participants.

About Remedy Medical Properties

Remedy Medical Properties is a full-service healthcare real estate company and the largest owner of healthcare properties in the country, with over 52.4 million square feet and 60 offices spanning 44 states. Remedy offers unmatched flexibility in every client engagement, and our adaptability enables us to provide more options in ownership, development, leasing, management, and strategy to healthcare providers. Remedy helps its healthcare partners focus on what matters most: operational efficiency, financial sustainability, and delivering extraordinary care. For more information visit www.RemedyMed.com.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate is a leading real estate investment firm, managing approximately $19 billion in assets under management across opportunistic equity, core equity, and real estate debt, with sector expertise in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing, and self-storage. Kayne Anderson Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson, a $39 billion alternative investment management firm with more than 41 years of successful experience across real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit. For more information, visit www.kayneanderson.com/real-estate/. (As of September 2025)

