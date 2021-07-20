Remedy+ Offers Results For Energetic, Enterprising Individuals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Remedy+ message is simple: "Relax. Perform. Recover." The growing company has made it its mission to court ambitious, sporty professionals in their pursuit of greatness. Each of Remedy+'s topicals, snacks, and supplements is designed for a specific use. Together, the premium selection can help determined individuals excel, whether they're on the playing field, heading to the gym, or gearing up for a busy day at the office.

Remedy+ cofounder Tom Kurz takes great pains to point out that his business is "so much more than a CBD company." In fact, he doesn't categorize Remedy+ as a CBD company at all. This emphasis is important, as Kurz doesn't want his brand to be accidentally cubbyholed into the category of just another option in an overcrowded CBD market.

The Remedy+ team is interested in much more than the typical stress or pain relief focus of most run-of-the-mill CBD brands. Both Kurz and his fellow cofounder, Chris Peck, are successful professionals. They know what it's like to operate at the apex of one's career and want a little more mojo to gain an edge over the competition.

Remedy+ is designed to provide that extra oomph. The brand's growing product line consists of a selection of snacks, topicals, and supplements, each of which serves a specific function with a specific solution. These task-specific products utilize either CBD or hemp protein ingredients, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Peck explains that "Every single ingredient in each one of our products is in there with a specific purpose and with the right amount." From organic essential oils to vitamins, terpenes, and other plant-based super ingredients, the Remedy+ selection is replete with quality ingredients tailored for optimum performance and recovery.

Remedy+ is determined to expand the definition of CBD and hemp beyond managing existing problems. Its founders are well aware of the professional potential hidden within these powerful components. They know that they can be combined with other quality ingredients to create the tools that ambitious professionals need for elite nutritional support, long-lasting stamina, and mental clarity.

The initial success of the brand's e-commerce efforts shows that its target demographic agrees with this line of thinking. As the economy reopens and offices, gyms, and sports activities resume, Remedy+ is likely to see even greater success as its growing product line continues to resonate with ambitious professionals across the nation.

About Remedy+: Founded in 2019 by Tom Kurz and Chris Peck, Remedy+ is a brand dedicated to helping busy professionals tap into the many benefits of hemp. From athletic pursuits to career goals, Remedy+ products help individuals perform better and recover faster in every area of life.

Please direct inquiries to:

Alan Rheem

(954) 683-3589

[email protected]

SOURCE Remedy+